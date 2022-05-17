(Bloomberg) -- Here are the key dates ahead in the 2022 midterm elections, as Democrats try to hold onto and even expand razor-thin majorities in the US House and Senate and Republicans weigh the influence of former President Donald Trump.

May 17 — Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Idaho, Kentucky and Oregon

Oregon — The primary for governor is a contest between the moderate and progressive wings of the Democratic party. The liberal Tina Kotek, a former speaker of the state House, is running against moderate Tobias Read, the state treasurer.

Kentucky — The only Democrat representing Kentucky in Congress, John Yarmuth, is retiring and a pair of Louisville-area state lawmakers, state Senator Morgan McGarvey, and state Representative Attica Scott, are vying to succeed him and keep the seat Democratic.

Idaho — Incumbent Republican Governor Brad Little is being challenged by the Trump-endorsed Lieutenant Governor Janice McGeachin, who has been criticized for addressing a conference hosted by a white nationalist.

North Carolina — Republican party leaders oppose the re-nomination of the youngest member of Congress, 26-year-old Representative Madison Cawthorn, who has been enmeshed in controversy and legal fights since his election but still leads in the polls. They are backing state Senator Chuck Edwards. North Carolina’s senior senator, Richard Burr, is retiring and Representative Ted Budd has a wide lead for the Republican Senate nomination. Former State Supreme Court Justice Cheri Beasley is leading among Democrats.

May 24 — Georgia, Alabama, Texas runoff, Arkansas

Texas Runoff — Some races were left unsettled after the March 1 primaries. The Republican nomination for attorney general is between Land Commissioner George P. Bush, son of former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, and incumbent Ken Paxton. The race to be the Democratic candidate for Texas’s 28th district is between longtime incumbent Representative Henry Cuellar and progressive Jessica Cisneros.

Alabama — Republican Richard Shelby’s retirement opens up one of the state’s Senate seats. Trump initially endorsed Representative Mo Brooks for the Republican nomination, but later retracted. Other competitive candidates include Shelby's former chief of staff Katie Britt and businessman Michael Durant.

Georgia — The Republican gubernatorial primary pits incumbent Governor Brian Kemp, who angered Trump by refusing to overturn the state’s 2020 presidential election results, and Trump-endorsed former Senator David Perdue. The winner will go up against Democrat Stacey Abrams, who lost a tight race to Kemp in 2018. The Republican Senate primary features Heisman Trophy-winner Herschel Walker in his first political run. He’s vying to face incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock. Some leading Republicans have openly worried that Walker will lose in a general election that will highlight his acknowledged battles with mental illness and alleged spousal abuse.

June 7 — California, New Jersey, Iowa, South Dakota, Montana, Mississippi and New Mexico

California — This heavily Democratic state won't tip the balance of power in Washington, but Governor Gavin Newsom is up for re-election after fending off a recall last year. The state is losing a congressional seat for the first time in its history due to redistricting.

New Jersey — Incumbent Democratic Representative Tom Malinowski's 7th Congressional District is the only New Jersey seat likely to be flipped. Thomas Kean Jr., state senate minority leader, is the front-runner among Republicans. He's been endorsed by former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise.

Iowa — The winner of the Republican primary for Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District will face incumbent Representative Cindy Axne, the only Democrat in Iowa’s congressional delegation.

South Dakota — Governor Kristi Noem is coasting to another Republican nomination over state Representative Steve Haugaard. Republican John Thune, the Senate minority whip, faces token opposition in the primary and will then go up against Brian Bengs, who is unopposed in the Democratic primary.

Montana — Redistricting gave Montana a second representative in Congress. The new district is drawn to favor Republicans. Former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, who has been endorsed by Trump, is facing off against former state Senator Albert Olszewski.

Mississippi — All four House districts have contested primaries after redistricting. Democratic Representative Bennie Thompson, chair of the House inquiry of the Jan. 6 riot, has one competitor. Republican Steven Palazzo, who was accused in an Office of Congressional Ethics report last year of improperly spending campaign money — allegations he denies — has drawn six.