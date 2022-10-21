(Bloomberg) -- US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy wants managers to take a good, hard look at what they could do to improve mental health and well-being in the workplace.

A report released this week zeroes in on how toxic workplaces can damage workers’ health, especially in environments that are “disrespectful, non-inclusive, unethical, cutthroat and abusive,” as well as those where harassment and discrimination are tolerated. These issues far predate the Covid-19 pandemic, but the past 2-1/2 years put them into stark relief. As workers weigh the potential benefits of “quiet quitting” and any cons of returning to the office, it’s as good a time as any for employers to consider improving their culture.

So what’s a company to do? For starters, Murthy suggests, it’s up to bosses to create more supportive environments, rather than expecting employees to take on the burden of establishing boundaries — which can often backfire, especially for workers from underrepresented backgrounds.

“There are still many ways that organizations can function as engines for mental health and well-being,” the report notes. “Organizational leaders, managers, supervisors and workers alike have an unprecedented opportunity to examine the role of work in our lives and explore ways to better enable all workers to thrive.”

The report recommends that employers also provide workers with a living wage, without requiring them to negotiate it for themselves. The report also stresses that employers should invest in their workers and their careers, which runs counter to the “quiet firing” trend that can occur when companies drive employees out through neglect or denying them the opportunity to grow their careers.

“Everyone is better off” when workplaces invest in their employees, Murthy said, adding that the benefits will compound for both workers and bosses. It may be most crucial for middle managers, who are both bosses and mere cogs in the corporate wheel: A recent Slack poll found that 43% of them are burned out, compared to 37% of senior managers and 32% of executives.

