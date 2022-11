(Bloomberg) -- When the now-renown French artist King Houndekpinkou visited Japan a few years ago, a stranger changed his life by introducing him to ceramics. He quit his job in marketing and pursued his new passion.

On this episode of Bloomberg’s Made, we explore how Houndekpinkou discovered his own style with the help of an established Japanese artist and a little inspiration from video games.

