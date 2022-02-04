(Bloomberg) -- Volvo is doing everything it can to switch to electric vehicles as soon as possible. By 2025, it says, half of its vehicles will be fully electric; more than a quarter of the vehicles it sold last year were rechargeable, either as hybrids or full-electrics.

The brand’s first all-electric vehicle, the 2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge, led the group. Those 2021 electric sales will be bolstered even more this year with the arrival of the all-electric C40 Recharge.

A week with the $55,300 SUV in Los Angeles showed me why. The XC40 is more stylish than the Ford Mustang Mach-E SUV, better designed inside than the Tesla Model Y, and a better value than the $70,000 Jaguar I-Pace.

But the XC40 Recharge has a baffling operation system and lacks any feeling of true luxury, so I gave it back to Volvo feeling unfulfilled. I find myself eagerly anticipating a drive in a (I hope) better electric Volvo, the fully electric version of, and successor to, the exceptional XC90. There is a hybrid version of it called the XC90 Recharge available for sale now and an upcoming ell-electric version at some point soon, if you believe most insider car blogs. (A Volvo spokesperson declined to comment on future product.)

Outside and In

The XC40 Recharge name needs improvement, no? It’s … long. This isn’t the best-looking Volvo, either. To my eye, the XC90 is statelier, the V90 sleeker. Still, it’s not horrible to look at. It’s nowhere near as bad as something like a Toyota Scion or Honda Element—even though over-emphasized rear pillars swaddle its behind in a most unfortunate way. It could even be considered mildly sporty, thanks to the cool, rapier-shaped bright-white daytime running headlights and just-barely arched hood.

As this is an all-electric vehicle, there are no tailpipes to be found. An unnecessary but well-integrated grill comes in the same color of the body of the car, swathed by the Volvo badge crossing it like a seat belt.

I am no fan of the two-tone look on anything, especially on SUVs. It’s disappointing to report that the gloss black roof and side mirrors of the XC40 Recharge come standard, whether you get the car in glacier silver, sage green, or any other color. (You could get it in sharp black stone to avoid the two-tone look, I suppose.) But I, like everyone, have grown accustomed to large wheels, so I was happy to see 20-inch ones (standard on the higher trim versions, or an $800 extra) on the model I test-drove rather than the standard 19-inch ones. They added to the car’s lighthearted exterior look.

The interior of the Volvo XC40 Recharge matches the exterior’s spare, Scandinavian styling. It is subtle inside—aside from vertical air vents that arrest the eye the moment you enter the cabin. (They are placed like sentries on either side of the touchscreen centered between the steering wheel and the dashboard.) The screen can show a “Home View,” “Camera View,” or “App View,” as required. You interact with it by alternately dragging, swiping, or tapping it, each of which provokes a different reaction to the command. Wearing gloves while doing so, it must be said, provokes no reaction.

The XC40 I drove came in “charcoal” leather with charcoal carpets and headlining, which added to the simple, calming atmosphere, as did the concave and illuminated “metal deco” detail along the dash and the spacious storage caverns in each door. (Volvo does well with smart storage here, offering spaces for phones, cups, and bags throughout the car, from the front trunk to the rear seats.)

Challenging Technologies

I loved the ease of using the wireless phone charger and ovoid 12.3-inch driver digital display behind the steering wheel. Heated power-adjustable front seats and steering wheel added to the comfort inside; rain-sensing wipers, auto-dimming mirrors, and the hands-free tailgate (available on some of the more expensive trim lines of the XC40 Recharge) did, too.

I did not love how it all creaked when the car hit speeds above 50 mph. Cruising Interstate 405 for an interview down south revealed loud road noise (the tires and thin cabin sealing contributed) punctuated by repetitive squeaks along the A-pillars and dashboard. It made the car seem cheaply made. (It’s worth noting that the rumble of a combustion engine covers a multitude of auditory sins; I’m simply reporting what I heard above the low whir of this motorized rig.)

The car’s Google-based operating system also proved challenging to embrace. It required multiple layers of steps to sync Bluetooth and navigate through interior controls. It included built-in maps that would lead to plug-in chargers and a virtual assistant that proved more quirky than intuitive to use. Perhaps I should cut Volvo some slack, since they were the first to partner with Google to bring its automotive services like Maps and Assistant into the car space. That’s great. But it’s small comfort when you’re distracted on the road trying to work it all out. (Note to self and everyone else: Pull over when working with emerging automotive technologies, please!)

Even the mechanism that opened and closed the vehicle’s sunroof proved finicky, halfway opening or closing the roof or the sunshade—inevitably whichever one I didn’t want to move—since it was of the touchpad variety and didn’t give tactile feedback.

Most surreal, the XC40 Recharge is instantly ready to drive when you sit in the drivers’ seat; you just put it in Drive and go. Which took me more time than I’d like to admit to figure out; I was looking for a “Start” button. After driving, when you put the vehicle in park, it remains “ready to drive” but will shut down other systems like infotainment and climate once the front door opens and the driver exits. The car is never automatically “on” or “off” in a traditional sense, one Volvo spokesperson told me, although you can in fact power it down while in the driver’s seat via a button in the center screen settings, another one clarified. I think that means it’s kind of like my laptop, which is sometimes sleeping or charging these days but never really “off,” unless I force it.

At any rate, it took me several times getting in and out of the car just to get used to walking away without being concerned that it would roll or just keep running. As for passengers who decide they want to sit in the car and not lose heating or radio after the driver leaves, they can click the climate menu in the car and select a “parking” option—that will keep the car active for an additional 30 minutes.

I would not reduce that function to “just a gimmick,” as some have suggested, but it does straddle the line between introducing useful new technologies vs. implementing technology just for technology’s sake.

Fast and Furious-ish

From behind the wheel, the XC40 proved a great refresher, even with those squeaks and creaks. Surprisingly so, since its nearly 5,000-pound curb weight tends toward the heavier side of things. With a 402-horsepower motor and 486.7 pound-feet of torque, it actually felt fast to drive.

It ducked and dove along the interstate with the power and agility of much more expensive, sexier-looking cars. In my own neighborhood, I was able to crawl through traffic using just the one pedal to advance, saving myself precious energy on the battery and smoothly navigating urban sprawl. Permanent all-wheel drive and a towing capacity to 2,000 pounds comes with the XC40 Recharge as well.

But I am much more likely to brag about the zero to 60 mph sprint of 4.7 seconds. It’s a decent figure for a humble compact SUV that feels much faster than it may look on paper, thanks to the instant torque that electric motors provide. The low center of gravity that results from the battery being located beneath the floor of the vehicle undoubtedly helped it feel more balanced and agile as well.

Did I mention that the XC40 Recharge will charge to 80% in roughly 40 minutes on a DC fast charger, or to 100% in eight hours on a typical home (220v) outlet? It will. This is about equal to the going rate these days. Total range is 223 miles, according to Volvo, slightly less than those professed by the competitors I mention above, although I admit I forgot to monitor that range as closely as one might wish. Maybe I was lulled away from my range anxiety by the calm cabin and plucky performance. I drove the XC40 Recharge as I would normally drive any car on sundry errands for a week—and didn’t reach the end of its single charge.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.