27m ago
The Week Ahead: Air Canada earnings; BoC policy announcement and Monetary Policy Report
BNN Bloomberg,
BoC is closer to the end than the beginning, needs to think about slowing down hikes: Royce Mendes
Monday, October 24
- Notable earnings: PrairieSky Royalty, Celestica
Tuesday, October 25
- Notable data: S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index, U.S. Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index (Oct)
- Notable earnings: Neighbourly Pharmacy, Canadian National Railway, Lundin Mining, First Quantum Minerals, First National Financial, General Motors, General Electric, JetBlue Airways, Halliburton, Coca-Cola, Kimberly-Clark, Alphabet, Visa, Microsoft, Texas Instruments
- 0800: Celestica Q3 earnings call
- 0830: PrairieSky Royalty Q3 earnings call
- 0830: Neighbourly Pharmacy Q2 earnings call
- 16:30: Canadian National Railway Q3 earnings call
Wednesday, October 26
- Notable data: BoC Policy Announcement and Monetary Policy Report
- Notable earnings: Canfor, Recipe Unlimited, Crescent Point Energy, FirstService Corp, Agnico Eagle Mines, Methanex, Allied Properties Real Estate, TMX Group, Alamos Gold, Aecon Group, Canadian Pacific Railway, West Fraser Timber, Twitter, Boeing, Harley-Davidson, Meta Platforms, Ford Motor,
- 0800: Lundin Mining Q3 earnings call
- 1000: First National Financial Q3 earnings call
- 1100: Bank of Canada Governor and the Senior Deputy Governor hold a press conference to discuss the contents of the Monetary Policy Report
- 1200: Crescent Point Energy Q3 earnings call
- 1630: Canadian Pacific Railway Q3 earnings call
Thursday, October 27
- Notable data: Survey of Employment, Payrolls and Hours (Aug), U.S. Initial Claims, U.S. Real GDP (Q3 A), U.S. Durable Goods Orders (Sep)
- Notable earnings: Whitecap Resources, Cameco, Teck Resources, Precision Drilling, Shopify, Atco, Canadian Utilities, Cogeco Communications, Yamana Gold, TFI International, Eldorado Gold, Caterpillar, Honeywell Int’l, McDonald’s, Mastercard, Hertz, Merck & Co., Apple, Intel, Amazon.com,
- 0830: Shopify Q3 earnings call
- 1100: Teck Resources Q3 earnings call
- 1130: West Fraser Q3 earnings call
- 1400: Precision Drilling Q3 earnings call
Friday, October 28
- Notable data: Monthly Real GDP (Aug), U.S. Personal Income & Consumption, Employment Cost Index, U. of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, U.S. Pending Home Sales (Sep)
- Notable earnings: Premium Brands Holdings, Hexo, Shaw Communications, Air Canada, Fortis, Royal Caribbean Cruises, Chevron,
- 0830: TFI International Q3 earnings call
- 0900: Air Canada Q3 earnings call