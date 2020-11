The Week Ahead: Air Canada, Loblaw lead earnings; Apple unveils new chips, phones

Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Monday, November 9

- Notable earnings: Air Canada, Sleep Country Canada, Canopy Growth, Aurora Cannabis, Tilray, Vermilion Energy, CAPREIT, McDonald's, Beyond Meat

Tuesday, November 10

- Notable earnings: CAE, Linamar, Lyft

- Apple holds virtual "One More Thing" event where Macs powered by its own designed chips expected to be unveiled (1 p.m. ET)

Wednesday, November 11

- Notable earnings: Manulife Financial, Home Capital Group, Power Corp., CGI, SmartCentres REIT, Stelco Holdings, Chorus Aviation, Martinrea International, NFI, Spin Master, Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.

- Alibaba Singles' Day online shopping promotion

Thursday, November 12

- Notable data: U.S. CPI, U.S. initial jobless claims

- Notable earnings: Loblaw, Brookfield Asset Management, CI Financial, Inter Pipeline, H&R REIT, Park Lawn Corp., Extendicare, Algonquin Power & Utilities, Walt Disney Co., Cisco Systems

-1:30 p.m. ET: Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Willkins delivers speech "Exploring Life Post-COVID" to Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy

- Deadline for TikTok to secure deal that allows it to avoid U.S. ban

Friday, November 13

- Notable earnings: Cineplex, Onex, Emera, DraftKings

- G20 finance ministers and central bankers hold virtual meeting

- iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max available

NOTE: Toronto expected to enter Ontario's new Orange-Restrict tier of COVID-19 restrictions Saturday, Nov. 14