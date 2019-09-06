17h ago
The Week Ahead: Apple's launch event; Canadian retail earnings
By Noah Zivitz
McCreath's Lookahead: Draghi's last meeting
Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg
BNN Bloomberg sets up the week ahead with what investors need to know.
Monday, September 9
-Assembly of First Nations National Chief Perry Bellegarde holds news conference in Ottawa on priorities for federal election (10 a.m. ET)
-Four-day World Energy Congress begins in Abu Dhabi
Tuesday, September 10
-Notable data: Canadian building permits, Canadian housing starts
-Bank of England Governor Mark Carney addresses Council on Foreign Relations in New York (8 a.m. ET)
-Apple holds product launch event in Cupertino, California (1 p.m. ET)
Wednesday, September 11
-Notable earnings: Aurora Cannabis, Roots
-CP Rail CEO Keith Creel presents at Morgan Stanley conference (2:05 p.m. ET)
-Deadline for Enbridge to respond to Canadian Energy Regulator’s comment period on Mainline open season
Thursday, September 12
-Notable earnings: Hudson's Bay Company, Dollarama, Transat, Empire Co., Broadcom, Oracle
-Notable data: Canadian new housing price index, U.S. CPI
-European Central Bank releases interest rate decision (7:45 a.m. ET, plus 8:30 a.m. ET news conference)
-Federal leaders debate hosted by Maclean's (8 p.m. ET)
Friday, September 13
-Notable data: Canadian national balance sheet and financial flow accounts, U.S. retail sales
-NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh addresses Canadian Club in Toronto (11:45 a.m. ET)