BNN Bloomberg sets up the week ahead with what investors need to know.

Monday, September 9

-Assembly of First Nations National Chief Perry Bellegarde holds news conference in Ottawa on priorities for federal election (10 a.m. ET)

-Four-day World Energy Congress begins in Abu Dhabi

Tuesday, September 10

-Notable data: Canadian building permits, Canadian housing starts

-Bank of England Governor Mark Carney addresses Council on Foreign Relations in New York (8 a.m. ET)

-Apple holds product launch event in Cupertino, California (1 p.m. ET)

Wednesday, September 11

-Notable earnings: Aurora Cannabis, Roots

-CP Rail CEO Keith Creel presents at Morgan Stanley conference (2:05 p.m. ET)

-Deadline for Enbridge to respond to Canadian Energy Regulator’s comment period on Mainline open season

Thursday, September 12

-Notable earnings: Hudson's Bay Company, Dollarama, Transat, Empire Co., Broadcom, Oracle

-Notable data: Canadian new housing price index, U.S. CPI

-European Central Bank releases interest rate decision (7:45 a.m. ET, plus 8:30 a.m. ET news conference)

-Federal leaders debate hosted by Maclean's (8 p.m. ET)

Friday, September 13

-Notable data: Canadian national balance sheet and financial flow accounts, U.S. retail sales

-NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh addresses Canadian Club in Toronto (11:45 a.m. ET)