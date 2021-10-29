Oct 29, 2021
The Week Ahead: B.C. court hears Rogers case, Air Canada earnings, jobs report
By Noah Zivitz
Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg
Monday, November 1
- Notable data: ISM U.S. manufacturing index
- Notable earnings: Nutrien, Cargojet, Mosaic
- B.C. Supreme Court hears Rogers Communications case (1300)
- UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow (through Nov. 12)
Tuesday, November 2
- Notable data: Canadian building permits
- Notable earnings: Air Canada, Thomson Reuters, Equitable Group, Bausch Health, Parkland Fuel, Pfizer, Mondelez International, ConocoPhillips, Ovintiv
Wednesday, November 3
- Notable data: ISM U.S. services index
- Notable earnings: Sun Life Financial, Great-West Lifeco, Manulife Financial, Tourmaline Oil, Cenovus Energy, Baytex Energy, Keyera, NFI Group, Spin Master, Iamgold, Kirkland Lake Gold, Franco-Nevada, GFL Environmental, Choice Properties REIT, Qualcomm
- Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Toni Gravelle participates in Climate Risk Management panel at Toronto Centre COP26 Virtual Executive Panel (900)
- U.S. Federal Reserve releases interest rate decision (1400, plus 1430 news conference)
Thursday, November 4
- Notable data: Canadian trade balance, U.S. trade balance and initial jobless claims
- Notable earnings: Canadian Natural Resources, BCE, Quebecor, Barrick Gold, Lightspeed, Constellation Software, Kinaxis, Open Text, Arc Resources, Enerplus, Pembina Pipeline, Fairfax Financial, Saputo, Maple Leaf Foods, Gildan Activewear, Uber Technologies, Peloton Interactive, Airbnb, Expedia Group
- Bank of England releases interest rate decision (800)
- OSFI provides update on future priorities and policy agenda (1400)
- OPEC+ ministerial meeting
- Ontario Finance Minister releases economic outlook and fiscal update
Friday, November 5
- Notable data: Canadian labour force survey, U.S. non-farm payrolls
- Notable earnings: Enbridge, TC Energy, Telus, Magna International, Canopy Growth, Canada Goose
- Fairfax Financial holds analyst call (830)