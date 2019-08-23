McCreath's Lookahead: Not the time to be bold amid market turmoil

Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

BNN Bloomberg sets up the week ahead with what investors need to know.

Monday, August 26

-Notable data: U.S. durable goods orders

-G7 summit wraps up in Biarritz, France

Tuesday, August 27

-Notable earnings: Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia

-Notable data: S&P/Case Shiller U.S. home price index

Wednesday, August 28

-Notable earnings: National Bank, Tiffany & Co.

-Deadline for Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario cannabis retail lottery winners to formally apply for licence

Thursday, August 29

-Notable earnings: Toronto-Dominion Bank, Canadian Western Bank, Laurentian Bank, BRP, Best Buy, Dollar Tree, Dollar General

-Notable data: Canadian current account balance, U.S. GDP

Friday, August 30

-Notable earnings: Campbell Soup

-Notable data: Canadian GDP, U.S. personal income and spending

Saturday, September 1

-First round of new U.S. and China tariffs take effect Sept. 1