3h ago
The Week Ahead: Bank earnings continue; Canadian GDP report
By Noah Zivitz
McCreath's Lookahead: Not the time to be bold amid market turmoil
Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg
BNN Bloomberg sets up the week ahead with what investors need to know.
Monday, August 26
-Notable data: U.S. durable goods orders
-G7 summit wraps up in Biarritz, France
Tuesday, August 27
-Notable earnings: Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia
-Notable data: S&P/Case Shiller U.S. home price index
Wednesday, August 28
-Notable earnings: National Bank, Tiffany & Co.
-Deadline for Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario cannabis retail lottery winners to formally apply for licence
Thursday, August 29
-Notable earnings: Toronto-Dominion Bank, Canadian Western Bank, Laurentian Bank, BRP, Best Buy, Dollar Tree, Dollar General
-Notable data: Canadian current account balance, U.S. GDP
Friday, August 30
-Notable earnings: Campbell Soup
-Notable data: Canadian GDP, U.S. personal income and spending
Saturday, September 1
-First round of new U.S. and China tariffs take effect Sept. 1