Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg

Monday, August 27

- OPEC and production partners hold joint technical meeting in Vienna to discuss compliance

Tuesday, August 28

- Notable earnings: Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Tilray, Best Buy, Tiffany

- Notable data: S&P/Case Shiller U.S. home price index

Wednesday, August 29

- Notable earnings: National Bank, Canadian Western Bank

- Notable data: Canadian current account balance, U.S. GDP

- Last day of public consultations re. Canadian trade safeguards on steel product imports

Thursday, August 30

- Notable earnings: Toronto-Dominion Bank, Lululemon, BRP, Campbell Soup, Dollar Tree

- Notable data: Canadian GDP, U.S. personal income and spending

- China Ambassador to Canada Lu Shaye, Canada Ambassador to China John McCallum, Former Quebec Premier Jean Charest among speakers at Belt & Road Forum in Toronto (9:50 a.m. ET)

- Kinder Morgan Canada holds special meeting in Calgary for shareholder vote on Trans Mountain sale to federal government (11 a.m. ET)

- Deadline for Ontario's financial commission of inquiry to complete line-by-line audit

Friday, August 31

- Notable data: Canadian industrial product and raw materials price indices, University of Michigan consumer sentiment index