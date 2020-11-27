Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Monday, November 30

-Notable data: Canadian current account balance, Canadian building permits,

-Notable earnings: Organigram Holdings

-Nutrien holds investor day presentation (13:00)

-Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland delivers Fall Economic Statement (~16:00)

-OPEC holds virtual meeting

Tuesday, December 1

-Notable data: Canadian GDP (Q3), ISM U.S. manufacturing index

-Notable earnings: Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Salesforce.com

-U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin address U.S. Senate Banking Committee

-Former Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz delivers keynote address at Franklin Templeton's 2021 Global Investment Outlook virtual conference (12:00)

-OPEC+ holds virtual meeting

-OECD releases updated economic outlook

Wednesday, December 2

-Notable earnings: Royal Bank of Canada, National Bank of Canada

-U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin address U.S. House Financial Services Committee (10:00)

-U.S. Federal Reserve releases Beige Book (14:00)

Thursday, December 3

-Notable data: U.S. initial jobless claims, ISM U.S. services index

-Notable earnings: Toronto-Dominion Bank, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Friday, December 4

-Notable data: Canadian labour force survey, Canadian international trade balance, U.S. non-farm payrolls, U.S. trade balance

-Notable earnings: Laurentian Bank, Canadian Western Bank