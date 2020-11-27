Nov 27, 2020
The Week Ahead: Bank earnings; fall economic update
By Noah Zivitz
Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg
Monday, November 30
-Notable data: Canadian current account balance, Canadian building permits,
-Notable earnings: Organigram Holdings
-Nutrien holds investor day presentation (13:00)
-Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland delivers Fall Economic Statement (~16:00)
-OPEC holds virtual meeting
Tuesday, December 1
-Notable data: Canadian GDP (Q3), ISM U.S. manufacturing index
-Notable earnings: Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Salesforce.com
-U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin address U.S. Senate Banking Committee
-Former Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz delivers keynote address at Franklin Templeton's 2021 Global Investment Outlook virtual conference (12:00)
-OPEC+ holds virtual meeting
-OECD releases updated economic outlook
Wednesday, December 2
-Notable earnings: Royal Bank of Canada, National Bank of Canada
-U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin address U.S. House Financial Services Committee (10:00)
-U.S. Federal Reserve releases Beige Book (14:00)
Thursday, December 3
-Notable data: U.S. initial jobless claims, ISM U.S. services index
-Notable earnings: Toronto-Dominion Bank, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
Friday, December 4
-Notable data: Canadian labour force survey, Canadian international trade balance, U.S. non-farm payrolls, U.S. trade balance
-Notable earnings: Laurentian Bank, Canadian Western Bank