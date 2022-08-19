8h ago
The Week Ahead: Bank earnings kick off; Jackson Hole Economic Symposium begins
Monday, August 22
- Notable earnings: Zoom Video Communications
Tuesday, August 23
- Notable data: U.S. new home sales
- Notable earnings: Bank of Nova Scotia, Nordstrom, Macy's
- Air Canada CFO Amos Kazzaz addresses Raymond James conference in New York (1310)
Wednesday, August 24
- Notable data: U.S. durable goods orders
- Notable earnings: Royal Bank of Canada, National Bank of Canada, Salesforce, Nvidia
- Tesla three-for-one stock split takes effect after close of trading
Thursday, August 25
- Notable data: Canadian manufacturing sales (flash estimate); payroll employment, earnings and hours, and job vacancies; U.S. initial jobless claims and GDP (Q2 second reading)
- Notable earnings: CIBC, Toronto-Dominion Bank, Dollar Tree, Dollar General, Peloton Interactive, Gap
- Three-day Jackson Hole Economic Symposium begins
Friday, August 26
- Notable data: U.S. personal income, spending, and PCE deflator
- Notable earnings: Canadian Western Bank
- U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivers speech at Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium (1000)