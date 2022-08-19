Columnist image
Noah Zivitz

Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg

|Archive

Monday, August 22

  • Notable earnings: Zoom Video Communications

Tuesday, August 23

  • Notable data: U.S. new home sales
  • Notable earnings: Bank of Nova Scotia, Nordstrom, Macy's
  • Air Canada CFO Amos Kazzaz addresses Raymond James conference in New York (1310)

Wednesday, August 24

  • Notable data: U.S. durable goods orders
  • Notable earnings: Royal Bank of Canada, National Bank of Canada, Salesforce, Nvidia
  • Tesla three-for-one stock split takes effect after close of trading

Thursday, August 25

  • Notable data: Canadian manufacturing sales (flash estimate); payroll employment, earnings and hours, and job vacancies; U.S. initial jobless claims and GDP (Q2 second reading)
  • Notable earnings: CIBC, Toronto-Dominion Bank, Dollar Tree, Dollar General, Peloton Interactive, Gap
  • Three-day Jackson Hole Economic Symposium begins

Friday, August 26

  • Notable data: U.S. personal income, spending, and PCE deflator
  • Notable earnings: Canadian Western Bank
  • U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivers speech at Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium (1000)