The Week Ahead: Bank earnings season kicks off; Jobs data due
By Noah Zivitz
Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg
Monday, November 29
- Notable data: Canadian current account balance, industrial product price index, and monthly estimate of business openings/closings
- Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem delivers opening remarks at inaugural Symposium on Indigenous Economies (1400)
- Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Lawrence Schembri participates in panel at inaugural Symposium on Indigenous Economies (1705)
- MEG Energy announces 2022 capital investment plan
Tuesday, November 30
- Notable data: Canada GDP (Q3), U.S. consumer confidence
- Notable earnings: Bank of Nova Scotia, Salesforce.com
- U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen address U.S. Senate Banking Committee Hearing on CARES Act (1000)
- Teck Resources CEO Don Lindsay addresses Scotia conference (1030)
- Alberta Finance Minister Travis Toews releases mid-year fiscal update and economic outlook (1230)
Wednesday, December 1
- Notable data: Canadian building permits, ISM U.S. manufacturing index
- Notable earnings: Royal Bank of Canada, National Bank of Canada, BRP
- TC Energy investor day (930)
- U.S. House Financial Services Committee hearing on oversight of Federal Reserve and Treasury Department's pandemic response (1000)
- U.S. Federal Reserve releases Beige Book (1400)
- Meta Platforms (ie, Facebook) starts trading on Nasdaq as MVRS
Thursday, December 2
- Notable data: U.S. initial jobless claims
- Notable earnings: Toronto-Dominion Bank, CIBC
- Bombardier holds ceremony for delivery of first Global 7500 aircraft (1330)
- OPEC+ holds meeting
Friday, December 3
- Notable data: Canadian labour force survey, U.S. non-farm payrolls
- Notable earnings: Bank of Montreal