Monday, November 29

  • Notable data: Canadian current account balance, industrial product price index, and monthly estimate of business openings/closings
  • Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem delivers opening remarks at inaugural Symposium on Indigenous Economies (1400)
  • Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Lawrence Schembri participates in panel at inaugural Symposium on Indigenous Economies (1705)
  • MEG Energy announces 2022 capital investment plan 

Tuesday, November 30

  • Notable data: Canada GDP (Q3), U.S. consumer confidence 
  • Notable earnings: Bank of Nova Scotia, Salesforce.com 
  • U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen address U.S. Senate Banking Committee Hearing on CARES Act (1000)
  • Teck Resources CEO Don Lindsay addresses Scotia conference (1030) 
  • Alberta Finance Minister Travis Toews releases mid-year fiscal update and economic outlook (1230) 

Wednesday, December 1

  • Notable data: Canadian building permits, ISM U.S. manufacturing index 
  • Notable earnings: Royal Bank of Canada, National Bank of Canada, BRP
  • TC Energy investor day (930) 
  • U.S. House Financial Services Committee hearing on oversight of Federal Reserve and Treasury Department's pandemic response (1000) 
  • U.S. Federal Reserve releases Beige Book (1400) 
  • Meta Platforms (ie, Facebook) starts trading on Nasdaq as MVRS 

Thursday, December 2

  • Notable data: U.S. initial jobless claims 
  • Notable earnings: Toronto-Dominion Bank, CIBC 
  • Bombardier holds ceremony for delivery of first Global 7500 aircraft (1330) 
  • OPEC+ holds meeting 

Friday, December 3

  • Notable data: Canadian labour force survey, U.S. non-farm payrolls 
  • Notable earnings: Bank of Montreal