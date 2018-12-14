The Week Ahead: Bank of Canada business outlook; Fed decision

Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

BNN Bloomberg sets up the week ahead with what investors need to know.

Monday, December 17

- Notable earnings: Oracle

- Notable data: Canadian international securities transactions

Tuesday, December 18

- Notable earnings: FedEx

- Notable data: Canadian manufacturing sales, StatsCan EI report, U.S. housing starts and building permits

Wednesday, December 19

- Notable earnings: General Mills

- Notable data: Canadian CPI, U.S. existing home sales

- U.S. Federal Reserve releases interest rate decision and updated forecasts (2 p.m. ET, plus news conference at 2:30 p.m. ET)

- China begins three-day meeting to set economic policies for 2019

Thursday, December 20

- Notable earnings: BlackBerry, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Nike

- Notable data: Canadian wholesale trade

- Bombardier holds ceremony in Quebec for Global 7500 jet entry into service

- Bank of England releases interest rate decision (7 a.m. ET)

Friday, December 21

- Notable data: Canadian GDP, Canadian retail sales, U.S. GDP, U.S. personal income and spending, University of Michigan consumer sentiment index

- Bank of Canada releases business outlook survey (10 a.m. ET)