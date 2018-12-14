1h ago
The Week Ahead: Bank of Canada business outlook; Fed decision
By Noah Zivitz
Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg
BNN Bloomberg sets up the week ahead with what investors need to know.
Monday, December 17
- Notable earnings: Oracle
- Notable data: Canadian international securities transactions
Tuesday, December 18
- Notable earnings: FedEx
- Notable data: Canadian manufacturing sales, StatsCan EI report, U.S. housing starts and building permits
Wednesday, December 19
- Notable earnings: General Mills
- Notable data: Canadian CPI, U.S. existing home sales
- U.S. Federal Reserve releases interest rate decision and updated forecasts (2 p.m. ET, plus news conference at 2:30 p.m. ET)
- China begins three-day meeting to set economic policies for 2019
Thursday, December 20
- Notable earnings: BlackBerry, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Nike
- Notable data: Canadian wholesale trade
- Bombardier holds ceremony in Quebec for Global 7500 jet entry into service
- Bank of England releases interest rate decision (7 a.m. ET)
Friday, December 21
- Notable data: Canadian GDP, Canadian retail sales, U.S. GDP, U.S. personal income and spending, University of Michigan consumer sentiment index
- Bank of Canada releases business outlook survey (10 a.m. ET)