Columnist image
Noah Zivitz

Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg

|Archive

Monday, July 4 -- U.S. markets closed

  • Bank of Canada releases Business Outlook Survey and Canadian Survey of Consumer Expectations (1030)
  • Rogers, Shaw scheduled to begin mediation with Competition Bureau

Tuesday, July 5

  • Notable data: Canadian building permits

Wednesday, July 6

  • Notable data: ISM U.S. services index
  • U.S. Federal Reserve releases minutes from last meeting (1400)

Thursday, July 7

  • Notable data: Canadian trade balance, U.S. initial jobless claims and trade balance 
  • Notable earnings: Aritzia, Richelieu Hardware

Friday, July 8

  • Notable data: Canadian labour force survey, U.S. non-farm payrolls
  • Notable earnings: MTY Food Group
  • Calgary Stampede begins