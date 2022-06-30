Jun 30, 2022
The Week Ahead: Bank of Canada Business Outlook Survey; Rogers heads to mediation over Shaw deal
By Noah Zivitz
Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg
Monday, July 4 -- U.S. markets closed
- Bank of Canada releases Business Outlook Survey and Canadian Survey of Consumer Expectations (1030)
- Rogers, Shaw scheduled to begin mediation with Competition Bureau
Tuesday, July 5
- Notable data: Canadian building permits
Wednesday, July 6
- Notable data: ISM U.S. services index
- U.S. Federal Reserve releases minutes from last meeting (1400)
Thursday, July 7
- Notable data: Canadian trade balance, U.S. initial jobless claims and trade balance
- Notable earnings: Aritzia, Richelieu Hardware
Friday, July 8
- Notable data: Canadian labour force survey, U.S. non-farm payrolls
- Notable earnings: MTY Food Group
- Calgary Stampede begins