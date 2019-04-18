Columnist image
Noah Zivitz

Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg

|Archive

Monday, April 22

-Notable earnings: PrairieSky Royalty, Halliburton, Kimberly-Clark

-Notable data: U.S. existing home sales

Tuesday, April 23

-Notable earnings: Canadian Pacific Railway, Teck Resources, Coca-Cola, Procter & Gamble, Texas Instruments, United Technologies, Verizon, Twitter, eBay, Snap, Harley-Davidson, Hasbro

-Notable data: Canadian wholesale trade, U.S. new home sales

-Senate Energy, Environment and Natural Resources Committee resumes roadshow hearings on Bill C-69 in St. John's

Wednesday, April 24

-Notable earnings: Cenovus, Lundin Mining, Methanex, Mullen Group, Boeing, Caterpillar, Microsoft, Facebook, Tesla, Visa, AT&T

-Notable data: StatsCan annual report on foreign direct investment

-Lululemon holds analyst day meeting in New York (0930)

-Bank of Canada releases interest rate decision and Monetary Policy Report (1000, plus news conference at 1115) 

-National Bank of Canada holds annual general meeting in Quebec City (1000)

-StatsCan releases study "Immigrant Entrepreneurs as Job Creators"

Thursday, April 25

-Notable earnings: Aecon Group, Agnico-Eagle Mines, Precision Drilling, Vermilion Energy, West Fraser Timber, Sherritt International, Celestica, Amazon.com, Newmont Goldcorp, Altria, Ford, UPS, Starbucks, 3M, Intel, Mattel

-Notable data: U.S. durable goods orders

-Green Growth Brands' hostile takeover offer for Aphria scheduled to expire

Friday, April 26

-Notable earnings: Imperial Oil, Husky Energy, Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Archer-Daniels Midland

-Notable data: U.S. GDP, University of Michigan consumer sentiment index