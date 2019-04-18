Apr 18, 2019
The Week Ahead: Bank of Canada decision; Earnings season continues
By Noah Zivitz
Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg
Monday, April 22
-Notable earnings: PrairieSky Royalty, Halliburton, Kimberly-Clark
-Notable data: U.S. existing home sales
Tuesday, April 23
-Notable earnings: Canadian Pacific Railway, Teck Resources, Coca-Cola, Procter & Gamble, Texas Instruments, United Technologies, Verizon, Twitter, eBay, Snap, Harley-Davidson, Hasbro
-Notable data: Canadian wholesale trade, U.S. new home sales
-Senate Energy, Environment and Natural Resources Committee resumes roadshow hearings on Bill C-69 in St. John's
Wednesday, April 24
-Notable earnings: Cenovus, Lundin Mining, Methanex, Mullen Group, Boeing, Caterpillar, Microsoft, Facebook, Tesla, Visa, AT&T
-Notable data: StatsCan annual report on foreign direct investment
-Lululemon holds analyst day meeting in New York (0930)
-Bank of Canada releases interest rate decision and Monetary Policy Report (1000, plus news conference at 1115)
-National Bank of Canada holds annual general meeting in Quebec City (1000)
-StatsCan releases study "Immigrant Entrepreneurs as Job Creators"
Thursday, April 25
-Notable earnings: Aecon Group, Agnico-Eagle Mines, Precision Drilling, Vermilion Energy, West Fraser Timber, Sherritt International, Celestica, Amazon.com, Newmont Goldcorp, Altria, Ford, UPS, Starbucks, 3M, Intel, Mattel
-Notable data: U.S. durable goods orders
-Green Growth Brands' hostile takeover offer for Aphria scheduled to expire
Friday, April 26
-Notable earnings: Imperial Oil, Husky Energy, Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Archer-Daniels Midland
-Notable data: U.S. GDP, University of Michigan consumer sentiment index