The Week Ahead: Bank of Canada decision; jobs data

Monday, September 3 - Labour Day

Tuesday, September 4

-Notable earnings: Laurentian Bank

-Notable data: ISM U.S. manufacturing index, U.S. construction spending

-Bank of England Governor Mark Carney speaks at hearing on inflation report (0800)

-Automakers report monthly sales

Wednesday, September 5

-Notable earnings: Alimentation Couche-Tard

-Notable data: Canadian trade balance, Canadian labour productivity, U.S. trade balance

-Bank of Nova Scotia holds financials summit (Brian Porter at 0900, Victor Dodig at 0935, Dave McKay at 1025, Darryl White at 1100, Bharat Masrani at 1220)

-U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee holds hearing on meddling campaigns via social media (0930)

-Bank of Canada releases interest rate decision (1000)

-Suncor CEO Steve Williams presents at Barclays Energy CEO conference (1105)

-Air Canada CFO Michael Rousseau presents at Cowen Transportation conference (1130)

-Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to testify before U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee (1330)

-Canadian Payroll Association releases annual survey

Thursday, September 6

-Notable earnings: Transcontinental

-Notable data: Canadian building permits, ISM U.S. services index, U.S. factory orders, U.S. durable goods orders

-Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins delivers speech in Regina (1445 ET, remarks available at 1430)

-End of public consultation in U.S. on higher tariffs for US$200 billion worth of Chinese goods

Friday, September 7

-Notable data: Canadian labour force survey, U.S. non-farm payrolls