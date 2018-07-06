Jul 6, 2018
The Week Ahead: Bank of Canada decision, Trump meets the Queen
By Noah Zivitz
Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg
BNN Bloomberg sets up the week ahead with what investors need to know.
Monday, July 9
- Notable earnings: Alimentation Couche-Tard
- European Central Bank President Mario Draghi addresses European parliamentary committee in Brussels (9 a.m. ET)
- Former Ambassador Gary Doer delivers keynote at Stampede Investment Forum in Calgary (2 p.m. ET)
- U.S. President Donald Trump to announce Supreme Court nominee
- Xiaomi to start trading on Hong Kong Stock Exchange
Tuesday, July 10
- Notable earnings: PepsiCo
- Notable data: Canadian building permits, Canadian housing starts
- Open Text holds investor day in Toronto
- Sun Valley Media Conference gets underway
Wednesday, July 11
- Notable earnings: Postmedia, Aritzia, Cogeco
- Bank of Canada releases interest rate decision and Monetary Policy Report (10 a.m. ET), plus news conference (11:15 a.m. ET)
- Two-day NATO summit begins in Brussels
- UAE Energy Minister Suhail Mohamed Faraj Al Mazrouei among speakers at Canada-United Arab Emirates Business Council investment symposium in Calgary
Thursday, July 12
- Notable earnings: Delta Air Lines
- Notable data: Canadian new housing price index, Teranet/National Bank home price index, U.S. CPI
- Ontario Lieutenant Governor delivers Speech from the Throne (2 p.m. ET)
Friday, July 13
- Notable earnings: JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup, Wells Fargo
- Notable data: University of Michigan consumer sentiment index
- U.S. President Donald Trump to meet with U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May and the Queen in London