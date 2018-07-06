The Week Ahead: Bank of Canada decision, Trump meets the Queen

Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

BNN Bloomberg sets up the week ahead with what investors need to know.

Monday, July 9

- Notable earnings: Alimentation Couche-Tard

- European Central Bank President Mario Draghi addresses European parliamentary committee in Brussels (9 a.m. ET)

- Former Ambassador Gary Doer delivers keynote at Stampede Investment Forum in Calgary (2 p.m. ET)

- U.S. President Donald Trump to announce Supreme Court nominee

- Xiaomi to start trading on Hong Kong Stock Exchange

Tuesday, July 10

- Notable earnings: PepsiCo

- Notable data: Canadian building permits, Canadian housing starts

- Open Text holds investor day in Toronto

- Sun Valley Media Conference gets underway

Wednesday, July 11

- Notable earnings: Postmedia, Aritzia, Cogeco

- Bank of Canada releases interest rate decision and Monetary Policy Report (10 a.m. ET), plus news conference (11:15 a.m. ET)

- Two-day NATO summit begins in Brussels

- UAE Energy Minister Suhail Mohamed Faraj Al Mazrouei among speakers at Canada-United Arab Emirates Business Council investment symposium in Calgary

Thursday, July 12

- Notable earnings: Delta Air Lines

- Notable data: Canadian new housing price index, Teranet/National Bank home price index, U.S. CPI

- Ontario Lieutenant Governor delivers Speech from the Throne (2 p.m. ET)

Friday, July 13

- Notable earnings: JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup, Wells Fargo

- Notable data: University of Michigan consumer sentiment index

- U.S. President Donald Trump to meet with U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May and the Queen in London