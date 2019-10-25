The Week Ahead: Bank of Canada, Fed decisions; earnings continue

Monday, October 28

- Notable earnings: Restaurant Brands International, PrairieSky Royalty, Hexo, Aimia, MedMen Enterprises, First Quantum Minerals, Alphabet, Beyond Meat, AT&T, Walgreens Boots Alliance

- Statistics Canada releases quarterly survey of non-bank mortgage lenders

- China Communist Party begins plenum

- Financial Accountability Office of Ontario releases update on province's credit rating (9 a.m. ET)

Tuesday, October 29

- Notable earnings: Shopify, Air Canada, WestJet, Genworth MI Canada, General Motors, Merck, Pfizer, ConocoPhillips, Kellogg, Mattel, Mondelez, AMD, Mastercard

- Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg testifies before U.S. Senate Commerce Committee (10 a.m. ET)

Wednesday, October 30

- Notable earnings: Suncor Energy, Maple Leaf Foods, Great-West Lifeco, AltaGas, Alamos Gold, Sherritt International, Cogeco, Torstar, Molson Coors Brewing, Apple, Facebook, General Electric, Starbucks, Lyft

- Notable data: U.S. GDP

- Bank of Canada releases interest rate decision and monetary policy report (10 a.m. ET), plus news conference (11:15 a.m. ET)

- Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg and 737 Max Chief Pilot Jennifer Henderson testify before U.S. House Transportation Committee (10 a.m. ET)

- U.S. Federal Reserve releases interest rate decision (2 p.m. ET), plus news conference (2:30 p.m. ET)

- Statistics Canada releases national cannabis survey

Thursday, October 31

- Notable earnings: BCE, Cenovus Energy, Encana, Crescent Point Energy, Whitecap Resources, SNC-Lavalin, Aecon Group, Bombardier, Gildan Activewear, Sleep Country Canada, Open Text, Fairfax Financial, Thomson Reuters, Norbord, Eldorado Gold, Kraft Heinz

- Notable data: Canadian GDP, U.S. personal income and spending

- U.K. scheduled to leave the European Union today

Friday, November 1

- Notable earnings: Imperial Oil, TC Energy, Pembina Pipeline, Cameco, Fortis, Exxon Mobil, Chevron

- Notable data: U.S. non-farm payrolls, ISM U.S. manufacturing index

- Fairfax Financial CEO Prem Watsa leads quarterly conference call (8:30 a.m. ET)

- CIBC CEO Victor Dodig delivers speech "The Importance of Canada's Energy Sector" to Economic Club in Calgary (1:30 p.m. ET)

- Apple TV+ launches