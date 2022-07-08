1h ago
The Week Ahead: Bank of Canada interest rate decision
By Noah Zivitz
RBC predicts recession for Canada
Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg
Monday, July 11
- International Economic Forum of the Americas' Conference of Montreal begins (runs through July 13)
- Russia shuts down Nord Stream 1 for annual maintenance (scheduled to run until July 21)
- Two-day meeting of Canada’s premiers begins in Victoria
Tuesday, July 12
- Notable earnings: PepsiCo
- Brookfield Asset Management Vice-Chair and Head of Transition Investing Mark Carney addresses Conference of Montreal (1230)
- Innovation, Science and Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne addresses Conference of Montreal (1330)
- TC Energy CEO François Poirier and Irving Oil President Ian Whitcomb participate in panel "Global Solutions Through the Energy Transition" at Conference of Montreal (1500)
- Amazon two-day Prime Day promotion begins
Wednesday, July 13
- Notable data: U.S. CPI
- Notable earnings: Cogeco, Goodfood Market, Delta Air Lines
- Nutrien Interim CEO Ken Seitz participates in panel "Feed the Planet: The Path Towards a Greener and Safer Agriculture" at Conference of Montreal (800)
- Suncor Energy management hosts presentation on oil sands operations (900)
- Bank of Canada releases interest rate decision and Monetary Policy Report (1000, plus 1100 news conference)
- Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development Secretary-General Mathias Cormann addresses Conference of Montreal (1230)
- U.S. Federal Reserve releases Beige Book (1400)
- International Energy Agency releases monthly oil market report
Thursday, July 14
- Notable data: Canadian manufacturing sales, U.S. PPI and initial jobless claims
- Notable earnings: JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley
- U.S. Federal Reserve and Comptroller of the Currency hold joint public meeting on BMO’s acquisition of Bank of the West
Friday, July 15
- Notable data: Canadian international securities transactions and wholesale trade; U.S. retail sales and University of Michigan consumer sentiment index; China GDP, industrial production, retail sales, and fixed assets investment
- Notable earnings: Wells Fargo, Citigroup, BlackRock
- Deadline for Rogers Communications, Shaw Communications, and Quebecor to reach a definitive agreement for sale of Freedom Mobile
- G20 finance ministers and central bank governors begin two-day meeting in Bali