Noah Zivitz

Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg

|Archive

Monday, July 11

  • International Economic Forum of the Americas' Conference of Montreal begins (runs through July 13)
  • Russia shuts down Nord Stream 1 for annual maintenance (scheduled to run until July 21)
  • Two-day meeting of Canada’s premiers begins in Victoria

Tuesday, July 12

  • Notable earnings: PepsiCo
  • Brookfield Asset Management Vice-Chair and Head of Transition Investing Mark Carney addresses Conference of Montreal (1230)
  • Innovation, Science and Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne addresses Conference of Montreal (1330)
  • TC Energy CEO François Poirier and Irving Oil President Ian Whitcomb participate in panel "Global Solutions Through the Energy Transition" at Conference of Montreal (1500)
  • Amazon two-day Prime Day promotion begins

Wednesday, July 13

  • Notable data: U.S. CPI
  • Notable earnings: Cogeco, Goodfood Market, Delta Air Lines
  • Nutrien Interim CEO Ken Seitz participates in panel "Feed the Planet: The Path Towards a Greener and Safer Agriculture" at Conference of Montreal (800)
  • Suncor Energy management hosts presentation on oil sands operations (900)
  • Bank of Canada releases interest rate decision and Monetary Policy Report (1000, plus 1100 news conference)
  • Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development Secretary-General Mathias Cormann addresses Conference of Montreal (1230)
  • U.S. Federal Reserve releases Beige Book (1400)
  • International Energy Agency releases monthly oil market report

Thursday, July 14

  • Notable data: Canadian manufacturing sales, U.S. PPI and initial jobless claims
  • Notable earnings: JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley
  • U.S. Federal Reserve and Comptroller of the Currency hold joint public meeting on BMO’s acquisition of Bank of the West

Friday, July 15

  • Notable data: Canadian international securities transactions and wholesale trade; U.S. retail sales and University of Michigan consumer sentiment index; China GDP, industrial production, retail sales, and fixed assets investment
  • Notable earnings: Wells Fargo, Citigroup, BlackRock
  • Deadline for Rogers Communications, Shaw Communications, and Quebecor to reach a definitive agreement for sale of Freedom Mobile
  • G20 finance ministers and central bank governors begin two-day meeting in Bali