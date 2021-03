The Week Ahead: Bank of Canada interest rate decision; Canadian labour survey

Monday, March 8

- Notable earnings: Vermilion Energy

- City of Toronto moves to Grey-Lockdown zone; allowing 25 per cent capacity for non-essential retailers

Tuesday, March 9

- Notable earnings: SNC-Lavalin, Curaleaf, Acreage Holdings

- Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development releases interim economic outlook (5:00 a.m.)

- Royal Bank of Canada CEO Dave McKay in virtual fireside chat at RBC Capital Markets financial institutions conference (8:00 a.m.)

Wednesday, March 10

- Notable data: U.S. CPI

- Notable earnings: Empire Co., Linamar, Ballard Power Systems, ShawCor, Tourmaline Oil, Franco-Nevada, Nuvei, Stella-Jones, AMC Entertainment

- Bank of Canada releases interest rate decision (10:00 a.m.)

Thursday, March 11

- Notable data: U.S. initial jobless claims

- Notable earnings: Transat, Premium Brands Holdings, Dorel Industries, Docebo

- European Central Bank releases interest rate decision (7:45 a.m.)

- Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Lawrence Schembri addresses Restaurants Canada via videoconference (1:30 p.m.)

- Notable anniversaries today: one year since World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic; 10 years since Fukushima nuclear disaster

Friday, March 12

- Notable data: Canadian labour force survey, Canadian national balance sheet and financial flow accounts, Canadian wholesale trade, Canadian industrial capacity utilization