Sunday, June 4

  • OPEC Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee meeting

Monday, June 5

  • Notable data: U.S. Factory Orders, ISM Services PMI

Tuesday, June 6

  • Notable data: Building Permits, Global Supply Chain Pressure Index
  • Notable earnings: JM Smucker Co., Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
  • Nordstrom AGM

Wednesday, June 7

  • Notable data: Merchandise Trade Balance, Labour Productivity, U.S. Goods & Services Trade Balance
  • Notable earnings: Dollarama, Campbell Soup, Transcontinental, GameStop
  • 1000: Bank of Canada Policy Announcement
  • Lululemon AGM

Thursday, June 8

  • Notable data: U.S. Initial Jobless Claims, U.S. Wholesale Trade
  • Notable earnings: Neighbourly Pharmacy, Vail Resorts, Saputo
  • 1520: Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Paul Beaudry delivers the Economic Progress Report in Victoria, BC (Remarks will be published on the Bank’s website at 15:10 ET)

Friday, June 9

  • Notable data: Employment Report, Capacity Utilization, U.S. Quarterly Services Survey