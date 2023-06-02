Jun 2, 2023
The Week Ahead: Bank of Canada policy announcement; earnings from Dollarama
BNN Bloomberg,
'More rate hikes coming from Bank of Canada' in coming months: Portfolio manager
Sunday, June 4
- OPEC Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee meeting
Monday, June 5
- Notable data: U.S. Factory Orders, ISM Services PMI
Tuesday, June 6
- Notable data: Building Permits, Global Supply Chain Pressure Index
- Notable earnings: JM Smucker Co., Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
- Nordstrom AGM
Wednesday, June 7
- Notable data: Merchandise Trade Balance, Labour Productivity, U.S. Goods & Services Trade Balance
- Notable earnings: Dollarama, Campbell Soup, Transcontinental, GameStop
- 1000: Bank of Canada Policy Announcement
- Lululemon AGM
Thursday, June 8
- Notable data: U.S. Initial Jobless Claims, U.S. Wholesale Trade
- Notable earnings: Neighbourly Pharmacy, Vail Resorts, Saputo
- 1520: Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Paul Beaudry delivers the Economic Progress Report in Victoria, BC (Remarks will be published on the Bank’s website at 15:10 ET)
Friday, June 9
- Notable data: Employment Report, Capacity Utilization, U.S. Quarterly Services Survey