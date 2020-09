The Week Ahead: Bank of Canada rate call, Scotia financials summit

Monday, Sept. 7

- TSX and U.S. markets closed for Labour Day

Tuesday, Sept. 8

- Notable earnings: Lululemon, Slack Technologies

- Unifor holds news conference to announce target in contract negotiations with Detroit Three automakers (11 a.m. ET)

- Two-day Ontario-Quebec summit led by premiers Ford and Legault begins in Mississauga, Ont.

Wednesday, Sept. 9

- Notable data: Canadian housing starts

- Notable earnings: Transcontinental

- Bank of Canada releases interest rate decision (10 a.m. ET)

- Bank of Nova Scotia begins two-day financials summit (Scotia's Brian Porter at 9 a.m. ET; RBC's Dave McKay at 9:35 a.m. ET, BMO's Darryl White at 10:10 a.m. ET, TD's Bharat Masrani at 10:45 a.m. ET, CIBC's Victor Dodig at 11:25 a.m. ET, National's Louis Vachon at 12 p.m. ET)

Thursday, Sept. 10

- Notable data: U.S. initial jobless claims

- Notable earnings: Empire Co., Roots, Transat, Peloton Interactive

- European Central Bank releases interest rate decision (7:45 a.m. ET; news conference at 8:30 a.m. ET)

- Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem delivers remarks by videoconference to Canadian Chamber of Commerce (12:30 p.m. ET)

Friday, Sept. 11

- Notable data: Canadian national balance sheet and financial flow accounts, Canadian industrial capacity utilization rates, U.S. CPI

- Six-month anniversary of COVID-19 being declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization