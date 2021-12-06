1h ago
The Week Ahead: Bank of Canada rate decision; K.C. Southern special shareholders' meeting
By Noah Zivitz
Noah Zivitz
Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg
Monday, December 6
- World Petroleum Congress in Houston (runs until Dec. 9)
Tuesday, December 7
- Notable data: Canadian trade balance, U.S. trade balance, China trade balance
- Centre for International Governance Innovation hosts virtual conversation with China Ambassador to Canada Cong Peiwu (930)
- CP Rail Chief Financial Officer Nadeem Velani addresses BMO conference (1200)
- New U.S. Ambassador to Canada David Cohen presents credentials to Governor General Mary Simon in ceremony at Rideau Hall (1400)
Wednesday, December 8
- Notable data: U.S. job openings
- Notable earnings: Dollarama, D2L, GameStop
- Cenovus Energy investor day presentation (1000)
- Bank of Canada rate decision (1000)
- Kansas City Southern special shareholders' meeting to vote on takeover by Canadian Pacific Railway (1000)
- CP Rail special shareholders' meeting to vote on issuance of stock for acquisition of Kansas City Southern (1100)
- Alberta Premier Jason Kenney addresses Calgary Chamber of Commerce (1330)
Thursday, December 9
- Notable data: U.S. initial jobless claims, China CPI
- Notable earnings: Lululemon, Transat A.T., Empire Company, Costco, Oracle
- Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Toni Gravelle delivers speech "Economic Progress Report" to Surrey Board of Trade (1400)
- Auditor General Karen Hogan releases four reports on federal response to COVID-19 (1400)
Friday, December 10
- Notable data: Canadian national balance sheet and financial flow accounts, U.S. CPI and University of Michigan consumer sentiment index
- Notable earnings: Laurentian Bank
- Laurentian Bank investor day presentation (1000)
- Royal Dutch Shell holds annual meeting, including vote on overhaul to change name, eliminate dual-class shares and relocate HQ to the United Kingdom