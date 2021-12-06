Columnist image
Noah Zivitz

Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg

|Archive

Monday, December 6

  • World Petroleum Congress in Houston (runs until Dec. 9)

Tuesday, December 7

  • Notable data: Canadian trade balance, U.S. trade balance, China trade balance
  • Centre for International Governance Innovation hosts virtual conversation with China Ambassador to Canada Cong Peiwu (930)
  • CP Rail Chief Financial Officer Nadeem Velani addresses BMO conference (1200)
  • New U.S. Ambassador to Canada David Cohen presents credentials to Governor General Mary Simon in ceremony at Rideau Hall (1400)

Wednesday, December 8

  • Notable data: U.S. job openings
  • Notable earnings: Dollarama, D2L, GameStop
  • Cenovus Energy investor day presentation (1000)
  • Bank of Canada rate decision (1000)
  • Kansas City Southern special shareholders' meeting to vote on takeover by Canadian Pacific Railway (1000)
  • CP Rail special shareholders' meeting to vote on issuance of stock for acquisition of Kansas City Southern (1100)
  • Alberta Premier Jason Kenney addresses Calgary Chamber of Commerce (1330)

Thursday, December 9

  • Notable data: U.S. initial jobless claims, China CPI
  • Notable earnings: Lululemon, Transat A.T., Empire Company, Costco, Oracle
  • Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Toni Gravelle delivers speech "Economic Progress Report" to Surrey Board of Trade (1400)
  • Auditor General Karen Hogan releases four reports on federal response to COVID-19 (1400)

Friday, December 10

  • Notable data: Canadian national balance sheet and financial flow accounts, U.S. CPI and University of Michigan consumer sentiment index
  • Notable earnings: Laurentian Bank
  • Laurentian Bank investor day presentation (1000)
  • Royal Dutch Shell holds annual meeting, including vote on overhaul to change name, eliminate dual-class shares and relocate HQ to the United Kingdom