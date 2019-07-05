The Week Ahead: Bank of Canada rate decision: NEB Trans Mountain comment deadline

Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg

Monday, July 8

No notable events

Tuesday, July 9

- Notable earnings: Alimentation Couche-Tard, PepsiCo, Levi Strauss & Co.

- Notable data: Canadian building permits, Canadian housing starts

- Council of the Federation three-day meeting begins in Saskatoon

- Deadline for Trans Mountain to submit comments to National Energy Board re. expansion project

Wednesday, July 10

- Notable earnings: Cogeco; Bed, Bath & Beyond

- U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell addresses U.S. House Financial Services Committee (10 a.m. ET)

- Bank of Canada releases interest rate decision and Monetary Policy Report (10 a.m. ET, plus news conference at 11:15 a.m. ET)

- U.S. Federal Reserve releases minutes from last meeting (2 p.m. ET)

- Sun Valley media conference begins

Thursday, July 11

- Notable earnings: Aritzia, Delta Air Lines

- Notable data: Canadian new housing price index, U.S. CPI

- Bank of England releases Financial Stability Report (5:30 a.m. ET)

- U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell addresses U.S. Senate Banking Committee (10 a.m. ET)

- Anheuser-Busch InBev's Asia business expected to price largest IPO of 2019

Friday, July 12

No notable events scheduled