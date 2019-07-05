Jul 5, 2019
The Week Ahead: Bank of Canada rate decision: NEB Trans Mountain comment deadline
By Noah Zivitz
Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg
Monday, July 8
No notable events
Tuesday, July 9
- Notable earnings: Alimentation Couche-Tard, PepsiCo, Levi Strauss & Co.
- Notable data: Canadian building permits, Canadian housing starts
- Council of the Federation three-day meeting begins in Saskatoon
- Deadline for Trans Mountain to submit comments to National Energy Board re. expansion project
Wednesday, July 10
- Notable earnings: Cogeco; Bed, Bath & Beyond
- U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell addresses U.S. House Financial Services Committee (10 a.m. ET)
- Bank of Canada releases interest rate decision and Monetary Policy Report (10 a.m. ET, plus news conference at 11:15 a.m. ET)
- U.S. Federal Reserve releases minutes from last meeting (2 p.m. ET)
- Sun Valley media conference begins
Thursday, July 11
- Notable earnings: Aritzia, Delta Air Lines
- Notable data: Canadian new housing price index, U.S. CPI
- Bank of England releases Financial Stability Report (5:30 a.m. ET)
- U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell addresses U.S. Senate Banking Committee (10 a.m. ET)
- Anheuser-Busch InBev's Asia business expected to price largest IPO of 2019
Friday, July 12
No notable events scheduled