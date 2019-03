The Week Ahead: Bank of Canada rate decision, PDAC

McCreath's Lookahead: Host of Canadian energy firms on deck

Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

BNN Bloomberg sets up the week ahead with what investors need to know.

Monday, March 4

- Notable earnings: Gibson Energy

- PDAC convention in Toronto (runs to March 6)

- Canadian Club hosts panel in Toronto on shareholder activism (12 p.m. ET)

- Barack Obama delivers remarks in Winnipeg (7 p.m. ET)

Tuesday, March 5

- Notable earnings: Aecon, Target

- Notable data: ISM U.S. services index, U.S. new home sales

- Brian Mulroney, Michael Sabia, David Dodge among speakers at The Prime Ministers Series conference in Ottawa

- Barack Obama delivers remarks in Calgary (2 p.m. ET) and Vancouver (7:30 p.m. ET)

- China National People's Congress begins

Wednesday, March 6

- Notable earnings: Spin Master, Peyto Exploration, Detour Gold, Element Fleet Management, Dollar Tree

- Notable data: Canadian trade balance, Canadian labour productivity, U.S. trade balance

- Bank of Canada releases interest rate decision (10 a.m. ET)

- U.S. Federal Reserve releases Beige Book (2 p.m. ET)

- (TBC) Gerald Butts, Privy Council Clerk Michael Wernick and Deputy Justice Minister Nathalie Drouin address House of Commons Justice Committee

- OECD releases interim economic outlook

- Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou court hearing in Vancouver

Thursday, March 7

- Notable earnings: Canadian Natural Resources, Crescent Point Energy, Canadian Western Bank, Costco

- Notable data: Canadian building permits

- European Central Bank releases interest rate decision (7:45 a.m. ET, plus news conference at 8:30 a.m. ET)

- Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Lynn Patterson delivers speech in Hamilton (remarks on Bank's site at 12:30 p.m. ET, speech at 12:45 p.m. ET, plus avail)

- Bank of Nova Scotia CEO Brian Porter delivers speech in Calgary on The Future of Energy (1:30 p.m. ET)

Friday, March 8

- Notable earnings: MEG Energy

- Notable data: Canadian labour force survey, Canadian industrial capacity utilization, U.S. non-farm payrolls, U.S. housing starts and building permits