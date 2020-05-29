May 29, 2020
The Week Ahead: Bank of Canada releases rate decision as Macklem takes charge
BNN Bloomberg,
BNN Bloomberg sets up the week ahead with what investors need to know.
Monday, June 1
- Notable data: ISM U.S. manufacturing index, Caixin China PMI
Tuesday, June 2
- Notable earnings: Canaccord Genuity
- Last day of Stephen Poloz's term as Bank of Canada governor
Wednesday, June 3
- Notable data: Canadian labour productivity, ISM U.S. services index, U.S. factory orders
- Notable earnings: Canada Goose, Cinemark Holdings
- Bank of Canada releases interest rate decision (10 a.m. ET)
- Tiff Macklem's first day as Bank of Canada governor
Thursday, June 4
- Notable data: Canadian trade balance, U.S. initial jobless claims, U.S. trade balance
- Notable earnings: Saputo, Gap
- European Central Bank releases interest rate decision (7:45 a.m. ET; news conference at 8:30 a.m. ET)
- Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Toni Gravelle delivers speech via videoconference to Greater Sudbury Chamber of Commerce (2 p.m. ET)
- Las Vegas casinos allowed to reopen
Friday, June 5
- Notable data: Canadian labour force survey, U.S. non-farm payrolls