The Week Ahead: Bank of Canada releases rate decision as Macklem takes charge

BNN Bloomberg sets up the week ahead with what investors need to know.

Monday, June 1

- Notable data: ISM U.S. manufacturing index, Caixin China PMI

Tuesday, June 2

- Notable earnings: Canaccord Genuity

- Last day of Stephen Poloz's term as Bank of Canada governor

Wednesday, June 3

- Notable data: Canadian labour productivity, ISM U.S. services index, U.S. factory orders

- Notable earnings: Canada Goose, Cinemark Holdings

- Bank of Canada releases interest rate decision (10 a.m. ET)

- Tiff Macklem's first day as Bank of Canada governor

Thursday, June 4

- Notable data: Canadian trade balance, U.S. initial jobless claims, U.S. trade balance

- Notable earnings: Saputo, Gap

- European Central Bank releases interest rate decision (7:45 a.m. ET; news conference at 8:30 a.m. ET)

- Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Toni Gravelle delivers speech via videoconference to Greater Sudbury Chamber of Commerce (2 p.m. ET)

- Las Vegas casinos allowed to reopen

Friday, June 5

- Notable data: Canadian labour force survey, U.S. non-farm payrolls