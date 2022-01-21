Columnist image
Noah Zivitz

Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg

|Archive

Monday, January 24

  • Notable data: Canadian manufacturing sales (December flash estimate)
  • Notable earnings: IBM, Halliburton, Schlumberger
  • House Standing Committee on Finance holds another "Inflation in the Current Canadian Economy" hearing. Speakers include Scotia Chief Economist Jean-François Perrault (1430)

Tuesday, January 25

  • Notable data: Canadian business openings and closings, U.S. Conference Board consumer confidence index
  • Notable earnings: Canadian National Railway, Metro, Microsoft, General Electric, Johnson & Johnson, Texas Instruments, 3M, Verizon, American Express
  • International Monetary Fund releases World Economic Outlook update (900)
  • Parliamentary Budget Officer releases report "Estimated Cost of Cleaning Canada's Orphan Oil and Gas Wells" (900)
  • Calgary Real Estate board releases housing market forecast

Wednesday, January 26

  • Notable data: Canadian wholesale trade (December early indicator), U.S. new home sales
  • Notable earnings: AGF Management, Celestica, Methanex, AT&T, Boeing, Tesla, Intel, Kimberly-Clark
  • Bank of Canada releases interest rate decision and Monetary Policy Report (1000, plus 1100 news conference)
  • U.S. Federal Reserve releases interest rate decision (1400, plus 1430 news conference)
  • World Economic Forum releases Global Competitiveness Report

Thursday, January 27

  • Notable data: Canadian job vacancies; U.S. GDP (Q4), initial jobless claims, durable goods orders
  • Notable earnings: Rogers Communications, Canadian Pacific Railway, Apple, McDonald's, Visa, MasterCard, Robinhood Markets, U.S. Steel

Friday, January 28

  • Notable data: U.S. personal income and spending
  • Notable earnings: Chevron, Caterpillar