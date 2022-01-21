17h ago
The Week Ahead: Bank of Canada, U.S. Fed release interest rate decisions
Debt-strapped Canadians brace for a risky rate-hiking cycle
Monday, January 24
- Notable data: Canadian manufacturing sales (December flash estimate)
- Notable earnings: IBM, Halliburton, Schlumberger
- House Standing Committee on Finance holds another "Inflation in the Current Canadian Economy" hearing. Speakers include Scotia Chief Economist Jean-François Perrault (1430)
Tuesday, January 25
- Notable data: Canadian business openings and closings, U.S. Conference Board consumer confidence index
- Notable earnings: Canadian National Railway, Metro, Microsoft, General Electric, Johnson & Johnson, Texas Instruments, 3M, Verizon, American Express
- International Monetary Fund releases World Economic Outlook update (900)
- Parliamentary Budget Officer releases report "Estimated Cost of Cleaning Canada's Orphan Oil and Gas Wells" (900)
- Calgary Real Estate board releases housing market forecast
Wednesday, January 26
- Notable data: Canadian wholesale trade (December early indicator), U.S. new home sales
- Notable earnings: AGF Management, Celestica, Methanex, AT&T, Boeing, Tesla, Intel, Kimberly-Clark
- Bank of Canada releases interest rate decision and Monetary Policy Report (1000, plus 1100 news conference)
- U.S. Federal Reserve releases interest rate decision (1400, plus 1430 news conference)
- World Economic Forum releases Global Competitiveness Report
Thursday, January 27
- Notable data: Canadian job vacancies; U.S. GDP (Q4), initial jobless claims, durable goods orders
- Notable earnings: Rogers Communications, Canadian Pacific Railway, Apple, McDonald's, Visa, MasterCard, Robinhood Markets, U.S. Steel
Friday, January 28
- Notable data: U.S. personal income and spending
- Notable earnings: Chevron, Caterpillar