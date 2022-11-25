Monday, November 28

  • Notable data: Current Account Balance (Q3)
  • Notable earnings: Organigram Holdings

Tuesday, November 29

  • Notable data: Real GDP (Q3) and Monthly Real GDP (Sept), S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index, US Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index
  • Notable earnings: Scotiabank, Roots, Shaw Communications

Wednesday, November 30

  • Notable data: ADP National Employment Report, US Real GDP, US Pending Home Sales, Beige Book
  • Notable earnings: National Bank of Canada, Royal Bank of Canada, La-Z-y Boy, Salesforce

Thursday, December 1

  • Notable data: Labour Productivity, : US Initial Jobless Claims, US Personal Income & Consumption, US Construction Spending
  • Notable earnings: TD Bank, Bank of Montreal, CIBC, Dollar General, Kroger

Friday, December 2

  • Notable data: Canadian Employment Report, US Jobs Report
  • Notable earnings: Canadian Western Bank