20h ago
The Week Ahead: Big six bank earnings; GDP data due
BNN Bloomberg,
Ryan Bushell discusses Royal Bank of Canada
Monday, November 28
- Notable data: Current Account Balance (Q3)
- Notable earnings: Organigram Holdings
Tuesday, November 29
- Notable data: Real GDP (Q3) and Monthly Real GDP (Sept), S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index, US Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index
- Notable earnings: Scotiabank, Roots, Shaw Communications
Wednesday, November 30
- Notable data: ADP National Employment Report, US Real GDP, US Pending Home Sales, Beige Book
- Notable earnings: National Bank of Canada, Royal Bank of Canada, La-Z-y Boy, Salesforce
Thursday, December 1
- Notable data: Labour Productivity, : US Initial Jobless Claims, US Personal Income & Consumption, US Construction Spending
- Notable earnings: TD Bank, Bank of Montreal, CIBC, Dollar General, Kroger
Friday, December 2
- Notable data: Canadian Employment Report, US Jobs Report
- Notable earnings: Canadian Western Bank