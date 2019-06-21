The Week Ahead: BlackBerry earnings; G20 begins in Japan

Monday, June 24

- Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen delivers speech ("Attracting Global Talent") in Toronto (12 p.m. ET)

Tuesday, June 25

- Notable earnings: FedEx

- Notable data: Canadian wholesale trade, S&P/Case Shiller U.S. home price index, U.S. new home sales

- Vivian Krause delivers speech ("Over a Barrel: Rethinking the Activism Against Canadian Oil & Gas") to Economic Club in Toronto (12 p.m. ET)

- U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell addresses Council on Foreign Relations in New York (1 p.m. ET)

Wednesday, June 26

- Notable earnings: BlackBerry, Corus Entertainment, AGF Management

- Notable data: U.S. durable goods orders

- Mayor John Tory addresses Toronto Board of Trade's annual lunch (12 p.m. ET)

- Amended cannabis regulations to be published in Canada Gazette

Thursday, June 27

- Notable earnings: Empire Co., Shaw Communications, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Nike

- Notable data: U.S. GDP

- U.S. Federal Reserve releases Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review (4:30 p.m. ET)

- Western premiers meeting in Edmonton

Friday, June 28

- Notable earnings: Constellation Brands

- Notable data: Canadian GDP, U.S. personal income and spending

- Bank of Canada releases business outlook survey (10:30 a.m. ET)

- Calgary court to hear B.C. injunction request re. Alberta's Bill 12

- SNC-Lavalin to decide on criminal trial by judge or jury

- G20 Summit begins in Osaka, Japan