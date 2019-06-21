3h ago
The Week Ahead: BlackBerry earnings; G20 begins in Japan
BNN Bloomberg,
McCreath's Lookahead: G20 leaders meeting headlines the week
Monday, June 24
- Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen delivers speech ("Attracting Global Talent") in Toronto (12 p.m. ET)
Tuesday, June 25
- Notable earnings: FedEx
- Notable data: Canadian wholesale trade, S&P/Case Shiller U.S. home price index, U.S. new home sales
- Vivian Krause delivers speech ("Over a Barrel: Rethinking the Activism Against Canadian Oil & Gas") to Economic Club in Toronto (12 p.m. ET)
- U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell addresses Council on Foreign Relations in New York (1 p.m. ET)
Wednesday, June 26
- Notable earnings: BlackBerry, Corus Entertainment, AGF Management
- Notable data: U.S. durable goods orders
- Mayor John Tory addresses Toronto Board of Trade's annual lunch (12 p.m. ET)
- Amended cannabis regulations to be published in Canada Gazette
Thursday, June 27
- Notable earnings: Empire Co., Shaw Communications, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Nike
- Notable data: U.S. GDP
- U.S. Federal Reserve releases Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review (4:30 p.m. ET)
- Western premiers meeting in Edmonton
Friday, June 28
- Notable earnings: Constellation Brands
- Notable data: Canadian GDP, U.S. personal income and spending
- Bank of Canada releases business outlook survey (10:30 a.m. ET)
- Calgary court to hear B.C. injunction request re. Alberta's Bill 12
- SNC-Lavalin to decide on criminal trial by judge or jury
- G20 Summit begins in Osaka, Japan