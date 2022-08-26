Columnist image
Noah Zivitz

Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg

|Archive

Monday, August 29 – nothing notable

Tuesday, August 30

  • Notable data: Canadian current account balance, U.S. Conference Board consumer confidence index
  • Notable earnings: Bank of Montreal, Alimentation Couche-Tard, Best Buy, HP

Wednesday, August 31

  • Notable data: Canadian GDP (Q2)
  • Notable earnings: Laurentian Bank
  • Deadline for certain Rogers bondholders to approve extension of deadline to close Shaw takeover
  • Nord Stream 1 pipeline scheduled to begin three days of maintenance

Thursday, September 1

  • Notable data: Canadian building permits, U.S. initial jobless claims and ISM manufacturing index
  • Notable earnings: Lululemon

Friday, September 2

  • Notable data: U.S. non-farm payrolls