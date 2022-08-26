16h ago
The Week Ahead: BMO earnings, Canadian GDP for Q2, U.S. jobs report
By Noah Zivitz
These bank earnings were a pause as we trend towards normalization: Robert Wessel
Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg
Monday, August 29 – nothing notable
Tuesday, August 30
- Notable data: Canadian current account balance, U.S. Conference Board consumer confidence index
- Notable earnings: Bank of Montreal, Alimentation Couche-Tard, Best Buy, HP
Wednesday, August 31
- Notable data: Canadian GDP (Q2)
- Notable earnings: Laurentian Bank
- Deadline for certain Rogers bondholders to approve extension of deadline to close Shaw takeover
- Nord Stream 1 pipeline scheduled to begin three days of maintenance
Thursday, September 1
- Notable data: Canadian building permits, U.S. initial jobless claims and ISM manufacturing index
- Notable earnings: Lululemon
Friday, September 2
- Notable data: U.S. non-farm payrolls