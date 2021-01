Monday, January 11

- NFI Group holds virtual investor day (8:30 a.m. ET)

- RBC Capital Markets Bank CEO conference (Dave McKay at 8:35 a.m. ET, Darryl White at 9:25 a.m. ET, Victor Dodig at 10:15 a.m. ET, Bharat Masrani at 11:05 a.m. ET, Louis Vachon at 12:50 a.m. ET, Brian Porter at 1:40 p.m. ET, Rania Llewellyn at 2:30 p.m. ET)

- Bank of Canada releases Business Outlook Survey (10:30 a.m. ET)

- Consumer Electronics Show begins (virtual)

Tuesday, January 12

- Notable earnings: Corus Entertainment, Organigram

Wednesday, January 13

- Notable data: U.S. CPI

- Notable earnings: Shaw Communications, Aritzia, Goodfood Market, Score Media and Gaming

- U.S. Federal Reserve releases Beige Book (2 p.m. ET)

- Former Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz discusses Canada's economic outlook at Ivey Business School virtual event (4:30 p.m. ET)

Thursday, January 14

- Notable data: U.S. initial jobless claims

- Notable earnings: Cogeco, Aphria

Friday, January 15

- Notable data: Canadian existing home sales, U.S. retail sales

- Notable earnings: JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup, Wells Fargo