Mar 31, 2023
The Week Ahead: BoC Business Outlook Survey and Survey of Consumer Expectations
BNN Bloomberg,
We need to see the economy cool off in a more sustained way: Economist
Monday, April 3
- Notable data: Calgary Real Estate Board (CREB) home sales, S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, Auto Sales, ISM Manufacturing PMI, U.S. Construction Spending
- OPEC Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee meeting
- 1030: BoC Business Outlook Survey and Survey of Consumer Expectations
- PEI Election
Tuesday, April 4
- Notable data: Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver (REBGV) home sales, Building Permits, U.S. Factory Orders, U.S. Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey
- Notable earnings: Novagold Resources
Wednesday, April 5
- Notable data: Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) home sales, Merchandise Trade Balance, ADP National Employment Report, U.S. Goods & Services Trade Balance, ISM Services PMI
- Notable earnings: Roots Corp.
- 800: Roots Q4 Fiscal 2022 Results Conference Call
Thursday, April 6
- Notable data: Employment Report, Challenger Layoff Report, U.S. Initial Jobless Claims, Global Supply Chain Pressure Index
- Notable earnings: Constellation Brands, Levi Strauss, WD-40
- 1030: Constellation Brands Conference Call
Friday, April 7
- Good Friday (Canadian and U.S. markets closed)
- Notable data: U.S. Employment Report