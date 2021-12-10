Dec 10, 2021
The Week Ahead: BoC economic update, U.S. Fed and BoE interest rate decisions
By Noah Zivitz
Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg
Monday, December 13
- Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland holds news conference in Ottawa alongside Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem (1100)
- OPEC releases monthly oil market report
Tuesday, December 14
- Notable data: Canadian industrial product price index flash estimate, U.S. producer price index
- Notable earnings: Hexo, Roots
- Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland delivers economic and fiscal update (~1600)
- International Energy Agency releases monthly oil market report
Wednesday, December 15
- Notable data: Canadian CPI, existing home sales, housing starts, and manufacturing sales; U.S. retail sales; China retail sales, industrial production, and fixed-asset investment
- Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem addresses Empire Club of Canada (1200)
- U.S. Federal Reserve releases interest rate decision and updated forecasts (1400, plus 1430 news conference)
- Carolyn Rogers starts as Bank of Canada senior deputy governor
- U.S. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer has said this is his deadline for raising the debt ceiling
Thursday, December 16
- Notable data: Canadian wholesale trade; U.S. initial jobless claims, housing starts, and building permits
- Notable earnings: Enghouse, FedEx
- Bank of England releases interest rate decision (700)
- European Central Bank releases interest rate decision (745)
- Ontario Securities Commission hearing to consider David Sharpe's complaint about release of his compelled evidence (1000)
- Alibaba begins two-day investor day presentation
Friday, December 17
- Notable data: Canadian international securities transactions, Teranet/National Bank home price index
- Pfizer holds analyst call to discuss COVID-19 vaccine and COVID-19 oral antiviral treatment candidate (830)