Noah Zivitz

Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg

|Archive

Monday, December 13

  • Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland holds news conference in Ottawa alongside Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem  (1100)
  • OPEC releases monthly oil market report
     

Tuesday, December 14

  • Notable data: Canadian industrial product price index flash estimate, U.S. producer price index
  • Notable earnings: Hexo, Roots
  • Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland delivers economic and fiscal update (~1600)
  • International Energy Agency releases monthly oil market report
     

Wednesday, December 15

  • Notable data: Canadian CPI, existing home sales, housing starts, and manufacturing sales; U.S. retail sales; China retail sales, industrial production, and fixed-asset investment
  • Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem addresses Empire Club of Canada (1200)
  • U.S. Federal Reserve releases interest rate decision and updated forecasts (1400, plus 1430 news conference)
  • Carolyn Rogers starts as Bank of Canada senior deputy governor
  • U.S. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer has said this is his deadline for raising the debt ceiling
     

Thursday, December 16

  • Notable data: Canadian wholesale trade; U.S. initial jobless claims, housing starts, and building permits
  • Notable earnings: Enghouse, FedEx
  • Bank of England releases interest rate decision (700)
  • European Central Bank releases interest rate decision (745)
  • Ontario Securities Commission hearing to consider David Sharpe's complaint about release of his compelled evidence (1000)
  • Alibaba begins two-day investor day presentation
     

Friday, December 17

  • Notable data: Canadian international securities transactions, Teranet/National Bank home price index
  • Pfizer holds analyst call to discuss COVID-19 vaccine and COVID-19 oral antiviral treatment candidate (830)

 