5h ago
The Week Ahead: BoC Financial System Review; Shopify earnings
BNN Bloomberg,
Monday, May 6
- Earnings: Energy Fuels Inc, Westshore Terminals, MEG Energy, Finning Intl, Tyson Foods, Loews Corp
Tuesday, May 7
- Earnings: Pet Valu, Ballard Power, George Weston, Kinross, Boardwalk REIT, Spin Master, Riocan REIT, Dream Industrial REIT, Nuvei, B2Gold, Sleep Country Canada, Intact Financial, goeasy, Suncor, Disney, McKesson, Electronic Arts
Wednesday, May 8
- Earnings: Denison Mines, Shopify, Brookfield Asset Management, Stella-Jones, Manulife, Linamar, WSP Global, Canadian Apartment Properties, Crombie REIT, Smart Centres REIT, Kinaxis, Stantec, Labrador Iron Ore, Power Corp, Lundin Gold, Granite REIT, Nutrien, Pan American Silver, Stelco, Enerplus, CCL Industries, Uber, Fox Corp, News Corp, Airbnb
Thursday, May 9
- 11:00 a.m. Bank of Canada Financial System Review
- Bank of England Monetary Policy Announcement and MPR
- Earnings: Canadian Tire, Chartwell REIT, Baytex Energy, MDA, Brookfield Corp, Quebecor, iA Financial, Interfor, Sun Life, ARC Resources, IAMGOLD, Wheaton Precious Metals, Pembina Pipelines, Jamieson Wellness, Warner Brothers Discovery
Friday, May 10
- 8:30 a.m. Canada Employment Report (April)
- Earnings: Freehold Royalties, Athabasca Oil, Enbridge, CI Financial, Onex, Algonquin Power, Constellation Software