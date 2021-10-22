Oct 22, 2021
The Week Ahead: BOC interest rate decision, new federal cabinet swearing-in ceremony
By Noah Zivitz
Monday, October 25
- Notable data: Canadian monthly estimate of business openings and closures, wholesale trade early indicator (Sept)
- Notable earnings: Restaurant Brands International, PrairieSky Royalty, Facebook, Kimberly-Clark
- 900: Environment and Climate Change Minister Jonathan Wilkinson holds media avail regarding launch of $100-billion climate finance delivery plan
- Judicial pre-trial hearing in trial of former CannTrust executives and directors
Tuesday, October 26
- Notable data: U.S. new home sales and consumer confidence index
- Notable earnings: First National Financial, Allied Properties REIT, Canfor, Trican Well Service, Microsoft, Alphabet, General Electric, United Parcel Service, 3M, Visa, Robinhood Markets, Twitter, Advanced Micro Devices, Texas Instruments
- Swearing-in ceremony for new federal cabinet
Wednesday, October 27
- Notable data: U.S. durable goods orders
- Notable earnings: Suncor Energy, Teck Resources, Agnico Eagle Mines, West Fraser Timber, Mullen Group, The Coca-Cola Co., McDonald's, Boeing, General Motors, Ford
- Bank of Canada releases interest rate decision and monetary policy report (1000, plus 1100 news conference – NOTE to staff: Greg will be in Ottawa)
- Canadian Coalition for a Better Future convenes summit in Ottawa (speakers include ex-Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins and Moderna co-Founder Derrick Rossi)
Thursday, October 28
- Notable data: U.S. initial jobless claims and GDP
- Notable earnings: Shopify, Bombardier, Crescent Point Energy, Whitecap Resources, Yamana Gold, Aecon Group, Royal Dutch Shell, Amazon.com, Apple, Newmont, Merck, Caterpillar, Mastercard, Molson Coors Beverages, Starbucks, U.S. Steel
- European Central Bank releases interest rate decision (745)
- Facebook Connect conference (Mark Zuckerberg keynote at 1300)
- Inter Pipeline special meeting to approve takeover by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners
Friday, October 29
- Notable data: Canadian GDP and industrial product price index; U.S. personal income and spending, University of Michigan consumer sentiment index
- Notable earnings: Imperial Oil, Cameco, SNC-Lavalin, Shaw Communications, Chevron, Exxon Mobil
- Deadline for comments in Competition Bureau's investigation of Rogers' proposed takeover of Shaw
NOTE: G20 summit in Rome Oct 30-31