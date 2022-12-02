Dec 2, 2022
The Week Ahead: BoC Policy Announcement; Dollarama earnings
BNN Bloomberg,
Monday, December 5
- Notable data: Building Permits, US Factory Orders, ISM Services PMI
- Notable earnings: DLH Holdings, Gitlab
Tuesday, December 6
- Notable data: : Merchandise Trade Balance, Ivey PMI, US Goods & Services Trade Balance, US Global Supply Chain Pressure Index
- Notable earnings: Evertz Technologies, Casey’s General Stores, Toll Brothers, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Smith & Wesson Brands
Wednesday, December 7
- Notable data: Bank of Canada Policy Announcement, US Productivity, US Consumer Credit
- Notable earnings: Descartes Systems Group, Dollarama, Gamestop, Campbell Soup
Thursday, December 8
- Notable data: US Initial Jobless Claims, US Quarterly Services Survey
- Notable earnings: Major Drilling, Lululemon, Vail Resorts, Costco
- 1230: Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Kozicki delivers the Economic Progress Report in Montreal
- Quebec Fiscal Update
Friday, December 9
- Notable data: : Capacity Utilization, US Producer Price Index, US Wholesale Trade, University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, US Flow of Funds
- Notable earnings: Laurentian Bank of Canada