Monday, December 5

  • Notable data: Building Permits, US Factory Orders, ISM Services PMI
  • Notable earnings: DLH Holdings, Gitlab

Tuesday, December 6

  • Notable data: : Merchandise Trade Balance, Ivey PMI, US Goods & Services Trade Balance, US Global Supply Chain Pressure Index
  • Notable earnings: Evertz Technologies, Casey’s General Stores, Toll Brothers, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Smith & Wesson Brands

Wednesday, December 7

  • Notable data: Bank of Canada Policy Announcement, US Productivity, US Consumer Credit
  • Notable earnings: Descartes Systems Group, Dollarama, Gamestop, Campbell Soup

Thursday, December 8

  • Notable data: US Initial Jobless Claims, US Quarterly Services Survey
  • Notable earnings: Major Drilling, Lululemon, Vail Resorts, Costco
  • 1230: Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Kozicki delivers the Economic Progress Report in Montreal
  • Quebec Fiscal Update

Friday, December 9

  • Notable data: : Capacity Utilization, US Producer Price Index, US Wholesale Trade, University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, US Flow of Funds
  • Notable earnings: Laurentian Bank of Canada