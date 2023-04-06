Monday, April 10

  • Notable data: U.S. Wholesale Trade

Tuesday, April 11

  • Notable data: NFIB Small Business Economic Trends Survey
  • Notable earnings: CarMax

Wednesday, April 12

  • Notable data: Construction Investment, U.S. Consumer Price Index
  • Notable earnings: MTY Food Group
  • 1000: Bank of Canada Policy Announcement and Monetary Policy Report
  • 1100: Bank of Canada Press Conference
  • 1400: FOMC Minutes
  • G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meet in Washington, DC

Thursday, April 13

  • Notable data: U.S. Initial Jobless Claims, U.S. Producer Price Index
  • Notable earnings: Delta Air Lines, Cogeco
  • 0900: Tiff Macklem Fireside chat @ IMF Spring Meetings Governor Talks in Washington, D.C.
  • G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meet in Washington, DC

Friday, April 14

  • Notable data: Manufacturing Sales & Orders, Existing Home Sales, MLS Home Price Index, U.S. Retail Sales, U.S. Trade Price Indices, U.S. Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization, U.S. Business Inventories, University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index
  • Notable earnings: Turquoise Hill Resources, JP Morgan, Citigroup, Wells Fargo