Apr 6, 2023
The Week Ahead: BoC policy announcement; Turquoise Hill earnings
BNN Bloomberg,
Monday, April 10
- Notable data: U.S. Wholesale Trade
Tuesday, April 11
- Notable data: NFIB Small Business Economic Trends Survey
- Notable earnings: CarMax
Wednesday, April 12
- Notable data: Construction Investment, U.S. Consumer Price Index
- Notable earnings: MTY Food Group
- 1000: Bank of Canada Policy Announcement and Monetary Policy Report
- 1100: Bank of Canada Press Conference
- 1400: FOMC Minutes
- G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meet in Washington, DC
Thursday, April 13
- Notable data: U.S. Initial Jobless Claims, U.S. Producer Price Index
- Notable earnings: Delta Air Lines, Cogeco
- 0900: Tiff Macklem Fireside chat @ IMF Spring Meetings Governor Talks in Washington, D.C.
- G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meet in Washington, DC
Friday, April 14
- Notable data: Manufacturing Sales & Orders, Existing Home Sales, MLS Home Price Index, U.S. Retail Sales, U.S. Trade Price Indices, U.S. Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization, U.S. Business Inventories, University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index
- Notable earnings: Turquoise Hill Resources, JP Morgan, Citigroup, Wells Fargo