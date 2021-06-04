Monday, June 7

  • Apple worldwide developers' conference begins

Tuesday, June 8

  • Notable data: Canadian trade balance, U.S. trade balance
  • Colonial Pipeline CEO Joseph Blount addresses U.S. Senate Home Security & Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on cyberattack (1000)

Wednesday, June 9

  • Notable earnings: Dollarama, Transcontinental, GameStop
  • Bank of Canada releases interest rate decision (1000)

Thursday, June 10

  • Notable data: U.S. CPI, U.S. initial jobless claims
  • Notable earnings: Transat A.T.
  • European Central Bank releases interest rate decision (745)
  • Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Timothy Lane delivers speech to Advocis Western Canada Chapters (1300)
  • Stage two of Alberta reopening expected to begin

Friday, June 11

  • Notable data: Canadian national balance sheet and financial flow accounts, Canadian industrial capacity utilization rates, University of Michigan consumer sentiment index
  • Notable earnings: Roots
  • Quebec allows bars to open terraces
  • G7 summit in the United Kingdom (runs til Sunday)