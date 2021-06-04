1h ago
The Week Ahead: BoC releases interest rate decision, G7 to meet in the UK
BNN Bloomberg,
Monday, June 7
- Apple worldwide developers' conference begins
Tuesday, June 8
- Notable data: Canadian trade balance, U.S. trade balance
- Colonial Pipeline CEO Joseph Blount addresses U.S. Senate Home Security & Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on cyberattack (1000)
Wednesday, June 9
- Notable earnings: Dollarama, Transcontinental, GameStop
- Bank of Canada releases interest rate decision (1000)
Thursday, June 10
- Notable data: U.S. CPI, U.S. initial jobless claims
- Notable earnings: Transat A.T.
- European Central Bank releases interest rate decision (745)
- Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Timothy Lane delivers speech to Advocis Western Canada Chapters (1300)
- Stage two of Alberta reopening expected to begin
Friday, June 11
- Notable data: Canadian national balance sheet and financial flow accounts, Canadian industrial capacity utilization rates, University of Michigan consumer sentiment index
- Notable earnings: Roots
- Quebec allows bars to open terraces
- G7 summit in the United Kingdom (runs til Sunday)