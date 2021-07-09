Sunday, July 11

  • Richard Branson scheduled to be on Virgin Galactic space flight
  • Saskatchewan lifts COVID-19 public health measures

 

Monday, July 12

  • Eurozone finance ministers meet in Brussels (U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen also attends)

 

Tuesday, July 13

  • Notable data: U.S. consumer price index
  • Notable earnings: Aritzia, Score Media and Gaming, Organigram, JP Morgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs, PepsiCo
  • International Energy Agency releases oil market report
  • Brookfield Infrastructure's proposal to acquire Inter Pipeline scheduled to expire

 

Wednesday, July 14

  • Notable data: Canadian manufacturing survey, U.S. producer price index
  • Notable earnings: Cogeco, Bank of America, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, Delta Air Lines
  • Alimentation Couche-Tard hosts investor day presentation (9 a.m. ET)
  • Bank of Canada releases interest rate decision and Monetary Policy Report (10 a.m., plus 11 a.m. news conference)
  • U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivers semi-annual monetary policy report to U.S. House Financial Services Committee (12 p.m.)
  • U.S. Federal Reserve releases Beige Book (14 p.m.)

 

Thursday, July 15

  • Notable data: Canadian existing home sales; U.S. initial jobless claims; China GDP, retail sales and industrial production
  • Notable earnings: Morgan Stanley, Alcoa
  • U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivers semi-annual monetary policy report to U.S. Senate Banking Committee (9:30 a.m.)
  • U.S. President Joe Biden hosts Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel at the White House

 

Friday, July 16

  • Notable data: Canadian housing starts, wholesale trade, and international securities transactions
  • Notable earnings: Kansas City Southern
  • Ontario moves to next step of reopening economy