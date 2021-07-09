Jul 9, 2021
The Week Ahead: BoC releases rate decision; Ontario moves into step 3 of reopening plan
Sunday, July 11
- Richard Branson scheduled to be on Virgin Galactic space flight
- Saskatchewan lifts COVID-19 public health measures
Monday, July 12
- Eurozone finance ministers meet in Brussels (U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen also attends)
Tuesday, July 13
- Notable data: U.S. consumer price index
- Notable earnings: Aritzia, Score Media and Gaming, Organigram, JP Morgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs, PepsiCo
- International Energy Agency releases oil market report
- Brookfield Infrastructure's proposal to acquire Inter Pipeline scheduled to expire
Wednesday, July 14
- Notable data: Canadian manufacturing survey, U.S. producer price index
- Notable earnings: Cogeco, Bank of America, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, Delta Air Lines
- Alimentation Couche-Tard hosts investor day presentation (9 a.m. ET)
- Bank of Canada releases interest rate decision and Monetary Policy Report (10 a.m., plus 11 a.m. news conference)
- U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivers semi-annual monetary policy report to U.S. House Financial Services Committee (12 p.m.)
- U.S. Federal Reserve releases Beige Book (14 p.m.)
Thursday, July 15
- Notable data: Canadian existing home sales; U.S. initial jobless claims; China GDP, retail sales and industrial production
- Notable earnings: Morgan Stanley, Alcoa
- U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivers semi-annual monetary policy report to U.S. Senate Banking Committee (9:30 a.m.)
- U.S. President Joe Biden hosts Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel at the White House
Friday, July 16
- Notable data: Canadian housing starts, wholesale trade, and international securities transactions
- Notable earnings: Kansas City Southern
- Ontario moves to next step of reopening economy