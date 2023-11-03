Saturday, Nov. 4

  • Notable earnings: Berkshire Hathaway

Monday, Nov. 6

  • Notable data: Global Supply Chain Pressure Index
  • Notable earnings: Ivanhoe Mines, Brookfield Asset Management, Finning International, MEG Energy, Element Fleet Management
  • 10:30 a.m.: Bank of Canada Market Participants Survey

Tuesday, Nov. 7

  • Notable data: Merchandise Trade Balance, U.S. Goods and Services Trade Balance, U.S. Consumer Credit
  • Notable earnings: Ballard Power Systems, Cargojet, TransAlta, Pet Valu Holdings, Pan American Silver, Intact Financial, Boardwalk REIT, iA Financial Corp, DR Horton, Gilead Sciences, eBay
  • 11:00 a.m.: Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Kozicki makes opening remarks in Ottawa
  • Quebec Fiscal Update

Wednesday, Nov. 8

  • Notable data: Building Permits, U.S. Wholesale Trade
  • Notable earnings: Franco-Nevada, TC Energy, SmartCentres REIT, Tricon Residential, Nuvista Energy, Nuvei, CGI Inc., Great-West Lifeco, Kinross Gold, Linamar, Manulife Financial, Choice Properties Real Estate, Lundin Gold, Stelco Holdings, CCL Industries, Suncor Energy, Warner Bros Discovery, Biogen, Ralph Lauren, Walt Disney, MGM Resorts, Take-Two Interactive
  • 1:30 a.m.: Bank of Canada Summary of Deliberations for the Oct. 25 policy decision

Thursday, Nov. 9

  • Notable data: U.S. Initial Jobless Claims
  • Notable earnings: Canadian Tire, CI Financial, Rogers Communications, Quebecor, Boralex, Wheaton Precious Metals, IAMGOLD, Saputo, Sleep Country Canada, Sienna Senior Living, Constellation Software, Stantec, Wynn Resorts, News Corp.
  • 11:45 a.m.: Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Rogers speaks in Vancouver

Friday, Nov. 10

  • Notable data: University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index
  • Notable earnings: CAE, SNC Lavalin
  • 1030 a.m.: Bank of Canada Senior Loan Officer Survey
  • Veterans Day observed in the U.S. (stock markets open, bond markets closed)