23h ago
The Week Ahead: BoC Summary of Deliberations; U.S. Initial Jobless Claims
BNN Bloomberg,
Stephen Poloz expects stagnant economic growth for the next 12-18 months
Saturday, Nov. 4
- Notable earnings: Berkshire Hathaway
Monday, Nov. 6
- Notable data: Global Supply Chain Pressure Index
- Notable earnings: Ivanhoe Mines, Brookfield Asset Management, Finning International, MEG Energy, Element Fleet Management
- 10:30 a.m.: Bank of Canada Market Participants Survey
Tuesday, Nov. 7
- Notable data: Merchandise Trade Balance, U.S. Goods and Services Trade Balance, U.S. Consumer Credit
- Notable earnings: Ballard Power Systems, Cargojet, TransAlta, Pet Valu Holdings, Pan American Silver, Intact Financial, Boardwalk REIT, iA Financial Corp, DR Horton, Gilead Sciences, eBay
- 11:00 a.m.: Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Kozicki makes opening remarks in Ottawa
- Quebec Fiscal Update
Wednesday, Nov. 8
- Notable data: Building Permits, U.S. Wholesale Trade
- Notable earnings: Franco-Nevada, TC Energy, SmartCentres REIT, Tricon Residential, Nuvista Energy, Nuvei, CGI Inc., Great-West Lifeco, Kinross Gold, Linamar, Manulife Financial, Choice Properties Real Estate, Lundin Gold, Stelco Holdings, CCL Industries, Suncor Energy, Warner Bros Discovery, Biogen, Ralph Lauren, Walt Disney, MGM Resorts, Take-Two Interactive
- 1:30 a.m.: Bank of Canada Summary of Deliberations for the Oct. 25 policy decision
Thursday, Nov. 9
- Notable data: U.S. Initial Jobless Claims
- Notable earnings: Canadian Tire, CI Financial, Rogers Communications, Quebecor, Boralex, Wheaton Precious Metals, IAMGOLD, Saputo, Sleep Country Canada, Sienna Senior Living, Constellation Software, Stantec, Wynn Resorts, News Corp.
- 11:45 a.m.: Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Rogers speaks in Vancouver
Friday, Nov. 10
- Notable data: University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index
- Notable earnings: CAE, SNC Lavalin
- 1030 a.m.: Bank of Canada Senior Loan Officer Survey
- Veterans Day observed in the U.S. (stock markets open, bond markets closed)