McCreath's Lookahead: Brexit vote, ECB and U.S. retail sales

BNN Bloomberg sets up the week ahead with what investors need to know.

Monday, December 10

- Notable data: Canadian building permits, Canadian housing starts

- Ontario Financial Accountability Officer releases economic and budget outlook (10 a.m. ET)

- Four-day Toronto Global Forum begins

Tuesday, December 11

- U.K. Parliament votes on PM Theresa May’s Brexit plan

- Enbridge holds investor conference in New York (8:30 a.m. ET)

- Detour Gold holds special shareholders' meeting regarding proxy fight with Paulson & Co. (10 a.m. ET)

- Google CEO Sundar Pichai addresses U.S. House Judiciary Committee (10 a.m. ET)

- Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland speaks at Rotman School of Management fireside chat in Toronto (5:30 p.m. ET)

Wednesday, December 12

- Notable data: Canadian industrial capacity utilization, U.S. CPI

Thursday, December 13

- Notable earnings: Empire Company, Transcontinental, Transat, DavidsTea, Costco, Adobe

- Notable data: Canadian new housing price index

- European Central Bank releases interest rate decision (7:45 a.m. ET)

- Finance Minister Bill Morneau, International Trade Diversification Minister Jim Carr, LNG Canada CEO Andy Calitz among speakers at Canada 2020 event in Ottawa (9:30 a.m. ET)

- Former TD Bank CEO Ed Clark delivers speech at Canada Club event in Toronto (12 p.m. ET)

- Two-day EU leaders summit begins

Friday, December 14

- Notable data: Canadian national balance sheet and financial flow accounts, U.S. retail sales, U.S. industrial production, China retail sales, China industrial production