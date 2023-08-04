6h ago
The Week Ahead: Building permit data due; U.S. CPI
BNN Bloomberg,
Saturday, August 5
- Notable earnings: Berkshire Hathaway
Monday, August 7
- NOTE: BNN Bloomberg is dark, Canadian markets are closed
- Notable earnings: Tyson Foods, Beyond Meat
Tuesday, August 8
- Notable data: Merchandise Trade Balance, U.S. NFIB Small Business Economic Trends Survey, U.S. Goods & Services Trade Balance, U.S. Wholesale Trade
- Notable earnings: Barrick Gold, Restaurant Brands International, United Parcel Service, Pet Valu Holdings, Under Armour, Eli Lily & Co, Warner Music Group, Sun Life Financial, Great-West Lifeco, Element Fleet Management, Lyft, Coveo Solutions, Bumble, Franco-Nevada, Rivian Automotive, Finning International, Take-Two Interactive Software
Wednesday, August 9
- Notable data: Building Permits
- Notable earnings: MCAN Mortgage, SmartCentres REIT, Metro Inc., Nuvei, CAE, Ballard Power Systems, Leon’s Furniture, Linamar, Manulife Financial, Denison Mines, Walt Disney, Kinaxis, Lions Gate Entertainment, Stelco Holdings, Martinrea International, Wynn Resorts, CCL Industries, Groupon
Thursday, August 10
- Notable data: U.S. Initial Jobless Claims, U.S. Consumer Price Index
- Notable earnings: Canadian Tire, Birchcliff Energy, AutoCanada, Cineplex, CI Financial, Quebecor, Wheaton Precious Metals, Ag Growth International, Sleep Country Canada, Extendicare, Saputo, Park Lawn Corp, Algoma Steel Group, YETI Holdings
Friday, August 11
- Notable data: U.S. Producer Price Index, University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index
- Notable earnings: Air Canada, Constellation Software