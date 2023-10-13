Oct 13, 2023
The Week Ahead: Business Outlook Survey; CPI data due
Monday, Oct. 16
- Notable data: Manufacturing Sales & Orders (August), Wholesale Trade (August), Empire State Manufacturing Survey (October)
- Notable earnings: Charles Schwab Corp.
- 10:30 a.m.: Bank of Canada Business Outlook Survey and Survey of Consumer Expectations (third quarter)
Tuesday, Oct. 17
- Notable data: Housing Starts (September), Consumer Price Index (September), International Securities Transactions (August), U.S. Retail Sales (September), Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization (September), NAHB Housing Index (October), U.S. Business Inventories (August), U.S. Foreign Purchases of U.S. Securities (August)
- Notable earnings: Bank of America, Bank of New York Mellon, Johnson & Johnson, Lockheed Martin Corp., Goldman Sachs, United Airlines, Prologis
Wednesday, Oct. 18
- Notable data: U.S. Housing Starts and Building Permits
- Notable earnings: Procter & Gamble, Morgan Stanley, Netflix, Tesla, Las Vegas Sands, Kinder Morgan, Abbott Laboratories
- 2:00 p.m.: U.S. Beige Book
Thursday, Oct. 19
- Notable data: Industrial Product and Raw Materials Price Indices (September), U.S. Initial Jobless Claims, Phila. Fed Index (October), U.S. Existing Home Sales (September), U.S. Leading Indicators (September)
- Notable earnings: Mullen Group, Freeport-McMoRan, AT&T, American Airlines Group, Philip Morris International, Union Pacific, CSX Corp.
- 12:00 p.m.: U.S. Fed Chair Powell speaks at the Economic Club of New York
Friday, Oct. 20
- Notable data: Construction Investment (August), Retail Sales (August)
- Notable earnings: American Express, Schlumberger