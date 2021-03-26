The Week Ahead: Canada business openings and closures data; OPEC+ meeting

Monday, March 29

- Notable data: Monthly estimates of business openings and closures in Canada

Tuesday, March 30

- Notable earnings: Lululemon, BlackBerry, Galaxy Digital Holdings

Wednesday, March 31

- Notable data: Canadian GDP (Jan.), Canadian industrial product and raw materials price indices, China PMI, U.K GDP (Q4, final reading)

- Notable earnings: Dollarama, AGF Management, Walgreens Boots Alliance

- Seven Generations holds virtual shareholders' meeting for vote on combination with Arc Resources (1100)

- Arc Resources holds virtual shareholders' meeting for vote on share issuance associated with Seven Generations deal (1300)

- OPEC Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee meeting

Thursday, April 1

- Notable data: Canadian building permits, U.S. initial jobless claims, ISM U.S. manufacturing index

- OPEC+ ministerial meeting

Friday, April 2

(TSX and U.S. markets closed for Good Friday)

- Notable data: U.S. non-farm payrolls