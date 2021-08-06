Aug 6, 2021
The Week Ahead: Canada eases border rules for fully vaccinated Americans
BNN Bloomberg,
U.S. extending border closure is 'uncoordinated', not data-based: Canadian Chamber CEO
Monday, August 9
- Notable earnings: Barrick Gold, Nutrien, Hudbay Minerals, CT REIT, AMC Entertainment Holdings
- Canada eases border rules for fully vaccinated Americans
Tuesday, August 10
- Notable earnings: Hydro One, WSP Global, CI Financial, Transalta, Stelco Holdings, Martinrea, Freshii, Dentalcorp Holdings, Nuvei, VerticalScope, Coinbase Global
Wednesday, August 11
- Notable data: U.S. CPI
- Notable earnings: Metro, Canada Goose, CAE, Linamar, Franco-Nevada, Emera, SmartCentres REIT, Pizza Pizza Royalty
- Samsung unveils new products at Unpacked event (1000)
- BlackBerry CEO John Chen addresses J.P. Morgan auto conference (1530)
Thursday, August 12
- Notable data: U.S. initial jobless claims and producer price index
- Notable earnings: Cineplex, CAPREIT, Chorus Aviation, Pet Valu, Indigo Books & Music, The Walt Disney Co., Airbnb
Friday, August 13
- Notable data: University of Michigan consumer sentiment index
- Notable earnings: Home Capital Group
- Exfo shareholders vote on proposed privatization (1000)
