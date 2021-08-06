Monday, August 9

  • Notable earnings: Barrick Gold, Nutrien, Hudbay Minerals, CT REIT, AMC Entertainment Holdings
  • Canada eases border rules for fully vaccinated Americans

 

Tuesday, August 10

  • Notable earnings: Hydro One, WSP Global, CI Financial, Transalta, Stelco Holdings, Martinrea, Freshii, Dentalcorp Holdings, Nuvei, VerticalScope, Coinbase Global

Wednesday, August 11

  • Notable data: U.S. CPI
  • Notable earnings: Metro, Canada Goose, CAE, Linamar, Franco-Nevada, Emera, SmartCentres REIT, Pizza Pizza Royalty
  • Samsung unveils new products at Unpacked event (1000)
  • BlackBerry CEO John Chen addresses J.P. Morgan auto conference (1530)

Thursday, August 12

  • Notable data: U.S. initial jobless claims and producer price index
  • Notable earnings: Cineplex, CAPREIT, Chorus Aviation, Pet Valu, Indigo Books & Music, The Walt Disney Co., Airbnb

Friday, August 13

  • Notable data: University of Michigan consumer sentiment index
  • Notable earnings: Home Capital Group
  • Exfo shareholders vote on proposed privatization (1000)