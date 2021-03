Monday, March 15

- Notable data: Canadian manufacturing sales, Canadian housing starts, Canadian existing home sales; China retail sales and industrial production

Tuesday, March 16

- Notable data: Canadian international securities transactions, U.S. retail sales

- Thomson Reuters holds investor day presentation (8:30 a.m.)

- One-year anniversary of federal government's initial COVID guidelines on international travel and quarantine recommendation

Wednesday, March 17

- Notable data: Canadian CPI, Teranet/National Bank Canadian home price index, U.S. building permits and housing starts

- Notable earnings: Alimentation Couche-Tard, Power Corp., MindBeacon

- U.S. House Financial Services Committee holds hearing on GameStop (10:00 a.m.)

- U.S. Federal Reserve releases interest rate decision and updated forecasts (2:00 p.m.; and 2:30 p.m. news conference)

- International Energy Agency releases monthly oil market report and "Oil 2021 - Analysis and Forecast to 2026" report

Thursday, March 18

- Notable data: U.S. initial jobless claims

- Notable earnings: Hexo, FedEx, Nike

- Bank of England releases interest rate decision (8:00 a.m.)

Friday, March 19

- Notable data: Canadian retail sales