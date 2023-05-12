Monday, May 15

  • Notable data: Housing Starts, Wholesale Trade, Existing Home Sales, MLS Home Price Index, Empire State Manufacturing Survey
  • Notable earnings: Dorel Industries, Centerra Gold, Constellation Software, Absolute Software, ECN Capital
  • Notable guest(s): Nitin Jain, President and CEO, Sienna Senior Living
  • 1000: Bank of Canada Financial System Survey

Tuesday, May 16

  • Notable data: Consumer Price Index, Manufacturing Sales & Orders, U.S. Retail Sales, U.S. Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization, NAHB Housing Index, U.S. Business Inventories
  • Notable earnings: Home Depot, High Liner Foods
  • JPMorgan Chase & Co AGM
  • Tesla AGM

Wednesday, May 17

  • Notable data: Construction Investment, International Securities Transactions, U.S. Housing Starts, U.S. Building Permits
  • Notable earnings: Target Corp., TJX Cos, Take-Two Interactive Software, Cisco Systems
  • Notable guest: Andrea Baldi, CEO, Automobili Lamborghini America

Thursday, May 18

  • Notable data: U.S. Initial Jobless Claims, Philadelphia Fed Index, U.S. Existing Home Sales, U.S. Leading Indicators
  • Notable earnings: Lightspeed Commerce, Walmart, Heroux-Devtek, Canadian Solar, Canada Goose, Bath & Body Works, Applied Materials, Alibaba Group Holding
  • Home Depot AGM
  • Advanced Micro Devices AGM
  • YUM! Brands AGM
  • 1100: Bank of Canada Financial System Review: Governor and Senior Deputy Governor hold a press conference to discuss the contents of the Review. 

Friday, May 19

  • Notable data: Retail Sale, U.S. Quarterly Services Survey
  • Notable earnings: Deere & Co., The Children’s Place
  • Morgan Stanley AGM
  • Honeywell AGM
  • 1100: U.S. Fed Chair Powell joins a panel on “Perspectives on Monetary Policy” in Washington, DC
  • G7 Summit in Hiroshima (May 19-21)