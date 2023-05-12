May 12, 2023
The Week Ahead: Canada inflation data; Earnings from Home Depot, Canada Goose
BNN Bloomberg,
Monday, May 15
- Notable data: Housing Starts, Wholesale Trade, Existing Home Sales, MLS Home Price Index, Empire State Manufacturing Survey
- Notable earnings: Dorel Industries, Centerra Gold, Constellation Software, Absolute Software, ECN Capital
- Notable guest(s): Nitin Jain, President and CEO, Sienna Senior Living
- 1000: Bank of Canada Financial System Survey
Tuesday, May 16
- Notable data: Consumer Price Index, Manufacturing Sales & Orders, U.S. Retail Sales, U.S. Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization, NAHB Housing Index, U.S. Business Inventories
- Notable earnings: Home Depot, High Liner Foods
- JPMorgan Chase & Co AGM
- Tesla AGM
Wednesday, May 17
- Notable data: Construction Investment, International Securities Transactions, U.S. Housing Starts, U.S. Building Permits
- Notable earnings: Target Corp., TJX Cos, Take-Two Interactive Software, Cisco Systems
- Notable guest: Andrea Baldi, CEO, Automobili Lamborghini America
Thursday, May 18
- Notable data: U.S. Initial Jobless Claims, Philadelphia Fed Index, U.S. Existing Home Sales, U.S. Leading Indicators
- Notable earnings: Lightspeed Commerce, Walmart, Heroux-Devtek, Canadian Solar, Canada Goose, Bath & Body Works, Applied Materials, Alibaba Group Holding
- Home Depot AGM
- Advanced Micro Devices AGM
- YUM! Brands AGM
- 1100: Bank of Canada Financial System Review: Governor and Senior Deputy Governor hold a press conference to discuss the contents of the Review.
Friday, May 19
- Notable data: Retail Sale, U.S. Quarterly Services Survey
- Notable earnings: Deere & Co., The Children’s Place
- Morgan Stanley AGM
- Honeywell AGM
- 1100: U.S. Fed Chair Powell joins a panel on “Perspectives on Monetary Policy” in Washington, DC
- G7 Summit in Hiroshima (May 19-21)