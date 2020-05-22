BNN Bloomberg sets up the week ahead with what investors need to know.

Monday, May 25

- U.S. markets closed for Memorial Day

- Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz delivers University of Alberta lecture via videoconference (1:30 p.m. ET)

- Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance opens for applications

- Retailers with street-front entrance allowed to reopen in Montreal

Tuesday, May 26

- Notable data: U.S. new home sales

- Notable earnings: Bank of Nova Scotia (6am), National Bank of Canada (4 p.m. ET), Green Organic Dutchman

- Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins address Senate National Finance Committee (5 p.m. ET)

- New York Stock Exchange partially reopens trading floor

Wednesday, May 27

- Notable earnings: Bank of Montreal (5:30 a.m. ET), Royal Bank of Canada (6 a.m. ET), MedMen Enterprises

- B.C. Supreme Court expected to release decision on whether Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou's extradition case meets threshold of double-criminality (1400)

- U.S. Federal Reserve releases Beige Book (2 p.m. ET)

- SpaceX scheduled to launch flight to International Space Station with NASA astronauts

Thursday, May 28

- Notable data: Canadian current account balance, U.S. GDP (Q1, second reading), U.S. durable goods orders, U.S. initial jobless claims

- Notable earnings: CIBC (6 a.m. ET), Toronto-Dominion Bank (6:30 a.m. ET), Aritzia, Costco Wholesale, Dollar Tree, Dollar General, Marvell Technology, Dell Technologies, Nordstrom

Friday, May 29

- Notable data: Canadian GDP (Q1), Canadian industrial product and raw materials price indices, U.S. personal income and spending, University of Michigan consumer sentiment index

- Notable earnings: Canadian Western Laurentian Bank, Canopy Growth