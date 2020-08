The Week Ahead: Canada, U.S. jobs reports; Apple, Tesla split stocks

Monday, August 31

- Notable data: China purchasing managers' index

- Notable earnings: Zoom Video Communications

- Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance program scheduled to expire

- Apple four-for-one stock split takes effect

- Tesla five-for-one stock split takes effect

Tuesday, September 1

- Notable data: ISM U.S. manufacturing index

- Notable earnings: Alimentation Couche-Tard

- U.S. treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin testifies before U.S. Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis (1 p.m. ET)

Wednesday, September 2

- Notable data: Canadian labour productivity, U.S. factory orders and durable goods orders

- Notable earnings: Dollarama, Macy's

- Costco releases August sales results

Thursday, September 3

- Notable data: Canadian trade balance, U.S. initial jobless claims, U.S. trade balance, ISM U.S. services index, U.S. initial jobless claims

Friday, September 4

- Notable data: Canadian labour force survey, U.S. non-farm payrolls

- Notable earnings: Laurentian Bank